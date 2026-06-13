Push harder and it still suffers from understeer, which requires patience in the long first, second and third corners of the lap, but through the twistier second half the Yaris’s agility and traction make up for it. That helps it post a lap of 1:19.28, pretty much matching the previous-gen BMW M4 on our Anglesey leaderboard, and showing just how much the Yaris can do with comparatively little. It’s also just a couple of tenths shy of the SEAT Leon Cupra Sub8, which ran on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres rather than the Yaris’s less aggressive Pilot Sport 4 S rubber.

The Civic is running on the same tyres as the Toyota, but just as on the road, it couldn’t be more different in how it uses them. After the Yaris it feels much lower, wider and stiffer, and much more nailed-down and stable through high-speed corners. In some places it actually feels too stiff in the raciest +R mode (which is needed to turn the ESC off), finding bumps in the surface that were undetectable in the Yaris. Braking into Anglesey’s first hairpin it bucks and hops like an old Super Tourer.

Overall the Civic is brilliantly connected and responsive, and, as in the Yaris, you can immediately drive up to the limits with confidence. Its accuracy means you can place it just so in fast corners, using the full width of the track and nibbling just the right amount of kerb, while the brakes – a touch softer than the Toyota’s – make it easy to trim just the right amount of speed on the way in.

Oddly, though, the Civic doesn’t come alive the harder you push. It sends all the right signals when going at a decent pace, but when pushing for a lap time the front end is the limiting factor at pretty much all points in the lap. Try to brake deep and use the brakes to rotate the car and the front tyres scrub across the surface, and you need to be precise with the throttle on the way out. Too much and the front diff locks up and slides the nose wide, but with the right amount you can feel it working to hold a tighter line. The Civic posts a 1:18.48 – a sizeable chunk faster than the Yaris, but perhaps not the gulf you might expect, given how much better suited to the track it feels initially.