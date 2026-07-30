BMW didn’t build an E46 M3 Touring. Or rather, it did, but only the one and it was a concept. Finished in Chrome Shadow Metallic paint, it looked showroom-ready, as BMW concepts often do, but it wasn’t made public when it was created near the start of the millennium. There was no big reveal from beneath a silken sheet under the spotlights of a motor show stand. It was only in 2016 that the wider world was, rather cruelly, shown what might have been.

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There is less pain now of course, because we have the soothing balm that is the brilliant G81 M3 Touring. And, despite having turbos and xDrive and EPAS and an automatic ’box, it is a car that stands comparison with any of its M3 ancestors. However, the fact that it is the best of the current M3 range does reinforce that ‘what might have been’ pondering with the E46.

A few people over the last ten years have had a stab at creating their own version of that BMW unicorn, but this latest one has been undertaken by an Oxfordshire-based company called Petroyle. Established a couple of years ago, with much of the team transferring from another company, it has thus far been better known for restorations of ’50s and ’60s Astons and Jaguars, with a Series 2 E-type restoration winning its concours class at Salon Privé in 2025. And initially there was no real thought about deviating far from that world.

However, Gregg Alvarez, the supremely bearded managing director of Petroyle, is an E46 M3 fan, and when the Alvarez family roster changed and his coupe looked a little less suitable for a child seat and a canine companion, his mind started whirring. With a huge amount of work put in by one of Petroyle’s young engineers, Matty Heron, the M3 Touring was born as an after-hours, skunkworks project. There was no business plan to set up a production run, no social media campaign to follow the build; Alvarez just thought he would show people his car when it was finished and see what the reaction was…

I think it’s fair to say the reaction has caught Petroyle slightly off guard and the order books are filling up. Deservedly so. It is a fabulous build that reflects the firm’s regular work as concours-level restorers. Starting with the basic ingredients of a regular E46 Touring bodyshell and a donor M3 from which all the mechanical parts were taken, Petroyle fastidiously recreated the original BMW concept, right down to detail touches like the small ducktail that sits between the pairs of pipes at the rear.