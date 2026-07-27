The Mercedes A45 hot hatch is (almost) dead: this is the Final Edition
Regulatory pressure has pushed Mercedes-AMG’s hot hatch to the end of its production run, and this special marks the occasion
Stemming back over a decade to the last SLS GT, Mercedes-AMG has been producing ‘Final Edition’ versions to mark the end of its most celebrated models for quite some time. It’s not stopping, either, with the latest coming in the form of the A45 S Final Edition, signifying the end for its all-wheel drive hot hatch seven years on from launch.
The A45 didn’t start life well with its forgettable first generation, but the second-generation W177 proved AMG had what it takes to create an excellent hot hatch. An outstanding, playful chassis, incredible point-to-point pace and a class-leading M139 four-cylinder engine made it one of the best on sale, but it’s the latter that also caused its downfall.
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The Final Edition sends ‘the A45 S onto the home straight’, according to Mercedes-AMG and while they won't confirm precisely when it’s being discontinued, we do know why. Previously, AMG CEO Michael Schiebe has said: ‘The M139 is a very successful engine but under EU7 regulations it’s quite difficult to carry it into the future’. As a result, it's getting the axe soon; the new CLA 45 is electric only for now, but there’s no replacement in sight for the flagship A-class. Other models in the AMG range are retaining engines and getting an increase in cylinders from four to six, but the future of Affalterbach’s hot hatch is uncertain.
For now though, you can still get your hands on one if you’re quick enough, and it’ll certainly stand out if you do. Each example of the Final Edition is finished in matte ‘Mountain Grey’ from AMG’s special Manufaktur palette, with dark chrome trim and matte black 19-inch forged wheels to go with it. Unique to this car are special wheel hub covers with the AMG logo in yellow, which is a theme throughout.
Bold decals include ‘A45 S’ lettering on the doors in yellow and black, with the mirror caps also featuring a black diamond pattern with yellow highlights. There are neat touches like a chrome AMG embossed filler cap, and while not specific to this car, the AMG Aerodynamics Package is standard-fit – this includes a more aggressive front splitter, small canards, a roof spoiler and diffuser element.
The yellow highlights continue into the cabin, with the faux leather and microfibre seats receiving yellow contrast stitching, and A45 S embroidered into the headrests… just in case you needed reminding. There’s a 45 S Final Edition emblem fitted to the centre console too, and that contrast stitching follows through onto the microfibre steering wheel.
Performance is unchanged, but it’s not like it needed more. The A45 S Final Edition comes with the same 2-litre turbocharged M139 four-cylinder as the standard car, producing 415bhp for a 3.9sec 0-62mph time and 168mph top speed.
While Audi’s swansong for the RS3 – the Competition Limited – costs just shy of £93,000, this car looks comparatively affordable. Coming at a reasonable premium of £4220 over the standard car, each A45 S Final Edition will cost from £67,965. It’s not limited by number or unique in terms of its underlying hardware like the Audi, but it is the final opportunity to purchase one of the best hot hatches of recent times.