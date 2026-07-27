Stemming back over a decade to the last SLS GT, Mercedes-AMG has been producing ‘Final Edition’ versions to mark the end of its most celebrated models for quite some time. It’s not stopping, either, with the latest coming in the form of the A45 S Final Edition, signifying the end for its all-wheel drive hot hatch seven years on from launch.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The A45 didn’t start life well with its forgettable first generation, but the second-generation W177 proved AMG had what it takes to create an excellent hot hatch. An outstanding, playful chassis, incredible point-to-point pace and a class-leading M139 four-cylinder engine made it one of the best on sale, but it’s the latter that also caused its downfall.

> Mercedes-AMG CEO on the future of the V8, A45 and Black Series

The Final Edition sends ‘the A45 S onto the home straight’, according to Mercedes-AMG and while they won't confirm precisely when it’s being discontinued, we do know why. Previously, AMG CEO Michael Schiebe has said: ‘The M139 is a very successful engine but under EU7 regulations it’s quite difficult to carry it into the future’. As a result, it's getting the axe soon; the new CLA 45 is electric only for now, but there’s no replacement in sight for the flagship A-class. Other models in the AMG range are retaining engines and getting an increase in cylinders from four to six, but the future of Affalterbach’s hot hatch is uncertain.