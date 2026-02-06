Mercedes-AMG CEO on the future of the V8, A45 and Black Series
Mercedes-AMG’s bets are hedged, with plans for combustion engines lead by the new V8 and high-performance hybrids and EVs
In spite of what is the sharpest period of contraction for the car industry in many decades, Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe isn’t faltering in his grand plans for Affalterbach, as revealed during a call with evo. Everything from a new AMG CLA to a new Black Series is on the way, with a slew of unfortunate but doubtless popular SUVs along for the ride too.
The ambition is still to sell 200,000 Mercedes-AMG cars per year, with a lineup that’s set for expansion, products that will be more visually and dynamically distinct from mainline Mercedes-Benz models and feature both rejuvenated combustion engines – including a new V8 – as well as electrified and all-electric options. AMG will be powertrain agnostic; its bets are hedged and it’s listening carefully to what its customers want:
‘We will do both powertrains, continuing our combustion engine history, developing the new V8 engine, introducing the six-cylinder in the mid-size segment and at the same time electrify our portfolio, with the AMG EA platform that’s very performance-oriented.’
The future of the Mercedes-AMG V8
We had immediate cause for optimism during CEO’s Michael Schiebe’s opening statement: ‘Our V8 will be EU7 ready and future proof. That engine will stay with us for many years to come’.
Though playing quite coy as to how the new V8 will first be put to work beyond the new S-class - no mention of the hardcore CLE Mythos or the E63’s long-awaited return as yet - he did confirm that it will eventually replace wholesale the thumping M177 we’ve come to know and love over the past 12 years. Concerning, given we know the new engine uses a less characterful flat-plane crank, and such engines don’t tend to exhibit the same muscular sound that AMG is beloved for. He urged us not to worry:
‘We will phase out the M177 and replace it with the new flat-plane V8. If you’re worried about the emotions and the sound, you don’t have to. Customers want us to continue with the V8, they love it and sound is a very important part. We will take care of that.’
There won’t be a new C63 V8
Unfortunately that engine is not destined for use in a new C63 for a few reasons, the fact it won't fit in the C-class engine bay among them we're sure. But don’t think that means lessons haven’t been learned from the much-maligned plug-in hybrid C63 E-Performance. It’s soon to be replaced, swapping the four-cylinder, electric motor and battery pack for the CLE 53’s straight-six engine, with an enhanced character – a character that will be previewed in its GLC 53 sibling first:
‘Our customers love the CLE 53 engine very much according to our feedback. In the GLC 53 and C53 it will be even more free-revving and emotional, replacing the M159 four-cylinder.
'We will have a wider spread when it comes to driving modes – in comfort it will be the perfect touring companion, whereas in S+ there will be a wider differentiation than ever before and make the car very very emotional. Clear feedback from our customers was that they just love the feedback and sound from the engine.’
Mythos and the future of Black Series
Mythos might be yet another new name to learn but it’s cause for optimism: it’s AMG recognising that halo versions of models we recognise - of a Black Series and CLK DTM ilk - are a hugely important part of its DNA. ‘We need to have really exciting brand shapers,’ he said.
‘When we started our Mythos series in 2022, we said we need brand shapers in our portfolio. We started with the Purespeed and now we gave a teaser of a CLE Mythos car. It will be limited in quantity and launch soon. We also teased the concept track sport, a very aggressive, performance oriented car. The strategy is that we want to excite our customers. We need to have really exciting brand shapers in our portfolio. The products coming will be performance focused, trackfocused and road focused cars.’
With all the new names like Mythos and Track Sport, you could be forgiven for wondering where Black Series fits in. We asked and Schiebe answered; Black Series is very much on the agenda, though it has to be done right. It wouldn’t be a stretch to bet that whatever the Concept Track Sport spawns, or whatever the CLE is, will wear the badge:
‘Black Series will definitely live on in the future. We have been very successful with it. Black Series is such a strong brand but it’s an obligation. If you develop a Black Series, it needs to convince in terms of performance and it needs to be radical.'
Mythos will not yet be used as a last low-volume bastion for combustion engines either: ‘I don’t want to limit combustion engines to mythos. We will go on with our combustion engines.’
The future of the A45 and CLA45
Less certain is the future of Mercedes-AMG’s hugely popular lineup of entry-level options. The current A35 and A45 have a stay of execution – ‘We still have offerings on the ICE side; The existing 35 and 45 models in the portfolio. Let’s see how long that goes,’ Schiebe said – but the A45’s M139 engine is on the chopping block due to EU7: ‘The M139 is a very successful engine but under EU7 regulations it’s quite difficult to carry it into the future’.
Entry-level AMGs are very much on the agenda for the future though, it’s just not clear whether internal combustion will continue. For now, Schiebe declined to comment on powertrain direction: ‘There will definitely be an AMG version of the CLA. I don’t want to give too many details on the drivetrain today but it will be an awesome emotional car. There will be more cars in the entry segment of Mercedes-AMG.’
Future AMGs will look more aggressive
Above all else Schiebe emphasised the importance of listening to what customers want. And there are different customers for different AMGs, that want different things. But ultimately, he acknowledges AMGs have to be distinctive next to the mainline Mercedes they’re based on, emotive, fast and capable but also accessible:
‘One of the main purchase reasons is exterior design. Every AMG is still a Mercedes but customers want more differentiation. Looking forward, cars launching from the middle of this year, end of 2026 and beginning of 2027, will have a more aggressive look, be bolder and have a wider stance.
‘The second thing is performance and power. When customers go for an AMG, they want to have incredible performance but also dynamics. It’s not just acceleration. All EVs can accelerate very fast but it needs to be a composition of everything – be fast but also feel like a dynamic car in the corners.
‘The third thing is day-to-day usability. Yes we have extreme cars and we will add more. But at the same time many of our customers just want to have a very sporty car that they can use every day.’
The customer decides – that means V8s but also SUVs
To serve that 200,000 per-year volume target, there are plenty that crave SUVs – the cars that fund Black Series and Mythos, when they sell well. So Mercedes-AMG will ‘double down’ on the SUV segment with ‘mid-size the sweet spot’. It will also produce a coupe variant of its flagship electric SUV based on the new AMG EA architecture.
‘We will definitely expand our portfolio with more positions, doubling down on the SUVs which make up 50 per cent of our sales percentage today – the sweet spot is the mid-size segment. Demand is still growing and customers are shifting into that segment.
It’s also looking carefully at what powertrains work for which segments. Schiebe is keen to emphasise, there is no one size fits all solution:
‘We looked at it very much in detail and asked where does it make sense to have an electrified car next to a combustion car. In some segments it makes sense, in others not. It depends on what customers are asking for.'
‘In our sports car segment, the AMG GT and SL, I’m pretty much convinced customers want to continue with ICE. Launching an electric SL or GT is something that we can think about but it’s not on the radar for the next two years. In other segments we can have both and customers can decide. We will also continue with our entry types – the 35s and 43s – and we will also have our 53 and 63 positions.
‘We have customer feedback that some PHEVs have compromises, whether trunk space or weight. We decided, we will look into individual cars and decide on whether to go PHEV or not. It depends on the preferences of the customer. Do you want a lighter car or an autobahn monster with a lot of torque and acceleration? With less weight you can compensate and have the same track performance as with PHEV. On the other hand, in cars like the E53 or GLE 53, we are hugely successful with PHEV. We see the benefits they deliver.’