In spite of what is the sharpest period of contraction for the car industry in many decades, Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe isn’t faltering in his grand plans for Affalterbach, as revealed during a call with evo. Everything from a new AMG CLA to a new Black Series is on the way, with a slew of unfortunate but doubtless popular SUVs along for the ride too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The ambition is still to sell 200,000 Mercedes-AMG cars per year, with a lineup that’s set for expansion, products that will be more visually and dynamically distinct from mainline Mercedes-Benz models and feature both rejuvenated combustion engines – including a new V8 – as well as electrified and all-electric options. AMG will be powertrain agnostic; its bets are hedged and it’s listening carefully to what its customers want:

‘We will do both powertrains, continuing our combustion engine history, developing the new V8 engine, introducing the six-cylinder in the mid-size segment and at the same time electrify our portfolio, with the AMG EA platform that’s very performance-oriented.’

The future of the Mercedes-AMG V8

We had immediate cause for optimism during CEO’s Michael Schiebe’s opening statement: ‘Our V8 will be EU7 ready and future proof. That engine will stay with us for many years to come’.

Though playing quite coy as to how the new V8 will first be put to work beyond the new S-class - no mention of the hardcore CLE Mythos or the E63’s long-awaited return as yet - he did confirm that it will eventually replace wholesale the thumping M177 we’ve come to know and love over the past 12 years. Concerning, given we know the new engine uses a less characterful flat-plane crank, and such engines don’t tend to exhibit the same muscular sound that AMG is beloved for. He urged us not to worry: