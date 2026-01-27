Is this mystery Mercedes CLE our first look at the next C63 Black Series?

This mule is clad in plenty of camouflage (and snow) in the limited images that have been released, but what is clear is the fitment of aggressive widened arches at the front and rear, enhancing what is already a purposeful performance coupe. It’s also much lower than the standard car suggesting the use of a new, more focused suspension setup, and there’s even a half-cage fitted to replace the rear seats. It also has a fixed rear wing, making its suite of modification suspiciously close to those last seen in 2011 on the 6.2-litre V8-powered W204 C63 Black Series.

While the bold vertical Panamericana grille of the standard CLE 53 has been carried across, look a little closer and you’ll spot a completely revised lower intake design. This is perhaps the change that’s most telling, as it appears to have been revised in order to drastically improve airflow to what seems to be a much more sophisticated cooling package – perhaps there’s more than an in-line six-cylinder under that bonnet.

All Mercedes has said on the powertrain is that it will be ‘powerful’, but there have been rumours of a V8-powered CLE for quite some time – while the current C-class has no room for a V8, the E-class underpinnings of the CLE give it more than enough room. Whether or not this exclusive Mythos model is the car that will receive it is yet to be seen, but if it does, chances are it'll be our first look at AMG's new 4-litre flat-plane crank V8, a unit set to make its way into numerous AMG models in the future.

The CLE produces 443bhp in its most potent standard form thanks to a mild-hybrid 3-litre twin-turbocharged in-line six, but we’ve always felt it deserves more – let's hope this new special is a sign of things to come. Given the limited nature of these Mythos cars, there's no doubt it will be pricey. An 'ordinary' CLE 53 will set you back just shy of £80,000 before options, so expect it to exceed that figure by quite some margin.