Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe 2024 review – a worthy rival to the BMW 4-series?

Engine choice in a world of limited ICE options is restricted to two variants of Mercedes’ 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, plus a four-cylinder diesel and two six-cylinder motors, one saved for the AMG CLE 53. A full-blown AMG 63 is also coming; whether it has the disappointing four-pot from the C63 or if a bent-eight will find its way from the GT remains to be confirmed.

Performance from the 255bhp four-pot in our 300-badged CLE was adequate rather than startling. Its low cylinder-count results in an unremarkable engine note, a little hard-edged with none of the smoothness you’d hope for in a sleek Benz coupe. Its 295lb ft offers enough pull with the nine-speed auto working unobtrusively in the background. The 4Matic four-wheel-drive chassis (the only drivetrain option in 300 trim) hides in the background with plenty of grip offered up by the Goodyear Eagle F1s fitted to our test car, albeit with little engagement to be had.

Refinement takes priority over performance, the CLE at its strongest when doing some very traditional Benz things: covering big miles in comfort very much at your pace. Which is when you will probably wish the four-cylinder was a more relaxed straight-six, replacing the former’s lacklustre engine note with a more cultured tone only multi-cylinder engines deliver. The 450 mild-hybrid, with 404bhp and 369lb ft, appears to have the credentials to deliver on such expectations.

There’s a suppleness to the CLE 300’s ride that’s missing in many new cars today, appearing as they do to have been set up by former Zip Kart employees. Softer-edged than anything with an AMG badge, there’s little that jars in terms of how the CLE composes itself on the road. It’s all very calm, very relaxed and totally unobtrusive. It makes it all feel very late-1990s, when lap times and acceleration figures weren’t the be-all and end-all as they are today. Further proof that less can be more and all the better for it.

Price and rivals

BMW’s 4-series has more dynamic personality than Merc’s new coupe and more focus on trying to be a performance car (it’s not really, unless it has an M340i badge), whereas the CLE is simply a very good all-round coupe that takes a step back to the Mercedes of old. Its biggest downside here is its rather uninspiring four-cylinder engine that isn’t up to delivering the refinement expected of such a car. It’s why the six-cylinder 450, which costs from £66,000 compared with the CLE 300 4Matic’s £59,750, would be our first consideration.

Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 4Matic specs

Engine In-line 4-cyl, 1999cc, turbocharged Power 255bhp @ 5800rpm Torque 295lb ft @ 2000-3200rpm Weight 1855kg (140bhp/ton) Tyres Goodyear Eagle F1 0-62mph 6.6sec Top speed 155mph Basic price £59,750

This story was first featured in evo issue 320.