To look at the new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet, anyone would be forgiven for expecting a savage eight-cylinder bark on startup. With its jutting chin, battery of vents, puffed-out shoulders (it’s 75mm wider than a standard CLE), Affalterbach badge, attitude-laden wheels, unmissable exhausts and slathering of carbonfibre inside and out, it’s about as AMG as it gets short of a Black Series. Certainly, there's visual attitude to match the BMW M4, rather than the 4-series convertible.

You’d be forgiven then, again, for being disappointed when upon slotting yourself into the Pro Performance Pack AMG bucket seats and pressing that engine start button into the carbon-clad dash, you’re met with a gruff six-cylinder chunter more akin to an old mile-munching diesel, than an AMG flagship.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Alas, we’re used to this stalemate between stubborn enthusiasts high on memories of the M156 and the equally stubborn, technology-, legislation- and performance-focused Mercedes-AMG. We also know well enough that dismissing modern cars for a slightly disappointing sound leaves one with very few cars to choose from and shuts us off from the many other points of merit to be enjoyed in the performance cars of the 2020s.

To that point, what else has the current flagship AMG CLE Cabriolet got going for it, the personality of its powertrain notwithstanding, as a thing to drive? We find out during 200 miles of mixed testing, from top-down motorway cruising to our regular winding, rutted B-roads.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

It’s got all the toys but without the motor to match

That 3-litre turbocharged, mild-hybrid six-cylinder might seem nearly devoid of a soul, but 443bhp (between 5800 and 6100rpm) and 413lb ft (from 2200 to 5000rpm) are stout enough numbers to give the 4Matic 4x4 system a bit to think about, and keep an M440i xDrive Cabriolet firmly in its seat, if not a full-fat M4. This CLE 53, at least judging by the numbers, does a decent job of splitting the difference between a B-team and A-team performance variant.