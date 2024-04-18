​Mercedes CLE Cabriolet review – two doors, four seats and six cylinders in a desirable drop-top GT

The convertible car market is shrinking. There was a time when the four-seater cabriolet was a must have in a product planner’s portfolio; Audi (A4 and A5), BMW (3 and 4-series), Ford (Focus CC), Peugeot (307 CC), Volkswagen (Eos) and even Volvo (C70) all turned up to the party with full-size drop tops based on mainstream underpinnings, but few have survived into 2024. Mercedes-Benz used to sell two, the C and E-class cabriolets, but now there’s just one: the CLE Cabriolet.

In many ways, the CLE cab is an example of Mercedes doing what it has traditionally done best. That is, build a desirable, well appointed and easy going premium GT that doesn’t shout about its sporting pretence or beat you up with a punishing ride. It doesn’t try to be a sports car, and instead hones in on being a more relaxing alternative to BMW’s 4-series Convertible, and being the kind of car that might tempt those looking to get out of their ageing Jaguar XK Convertible. The result isn’t an especially memorable car to look at or drive, but one that you wouldn’t mind settling into for a top-down cruise on a summer’s evening.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

Like the coupe, the convertible CLE is a hybrid of the current C and E-class, the former providing its interior and rear end, the latter the front and mid-section, which surprisingly hasn’t resulted in some kind of headless Frankenstein's monster. The CLE is elegant and well proportioned, although you wouldn’t call it pretty or seductive.