Maserati’s second-generation GranTurismo has been on sale now for three years. It’s a sporting grand tourer with enormous appeal but it’s not been a sales success. In a market that increasingly responds to overtness over subtlety, the elegant old-school sports GT, and Maserati’s image as a whole, has long needed an injection of bravado to move the dial.

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That’s where this update comes in. It adds a more aggressive visual identity courtesy of cues established by the MCXtrema track car and GT2 Stradale supercar as well as increased customisation options made possible now production has returned to Modena. There’s also a ramp-up in engine aggression and refinements to both the interior and the software that defines the character of the car.

Is the new GranTurismo Trofeo enough of a flagship star to fend off Aston Martin’s DB12 S and Bentley’s Continental GT S?

Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo – more power and noise

At the heart of this generation GranTurismo has always been Maserati’s Nettuno V6 engine, complete with pre-chamber combustion tech that instead of a traditional spark, uses a smaller explosion to ignite the fuel and air in the cylinder. The result is a more efficient, intense and evenly-spread burn across the combustion chamber.

The engine’s potential is fully realised (in road form) in the MCPura supercar (previously the MC20), with a full 621bhp and 538lb ft. The version in the GranTurismo, even in flagship Trofeo form, has always been held back, with just 542bhp and 479lb ft, and the dry-sump oiling system of the supercars missing. While this new car keeps that torque figure, power is up to 583bhp, coming in at 6500rpm and breathing through a more aggressive exhaust. The system completely removes a central silencer, with redesigned resonators in the rear mufflers.

The new GranTurismo also gets detail changes to the calibration of the air suspension and adaptive damping. The hardware is more or less the same, but the GT mode has been refined in terms of gear shift logic, ride and body control, to make the car more responsive and intuitive. Corsa mode features a commensurate rise in tension too - although we were provided no specific figures in terms of spring rate and damping stiffness. There’s a new ‘Country Mode’ suspension setting for Modena-spec cars (and being considered for the Trofeo) that raises the car up by 20mm at speeds up to 74mph, for country estate traversal.

Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo interior

Climb aboard the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio and the immediate noticeable change is to how you put it in gear. Initial images suggested the regrettable buttons of the first-generation car had made way for individual toggles. In-person experience shows these are fixed to a full-width panel, the whole thing flexing whether you’re selecting drive, manual, reverse, neutral or park.