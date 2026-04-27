Until now Bentley’s Continental GT family has been split into two distinct camps: The Mulliner and Speed are the flagships featuring Bentley’s 771bhp Ultra Performance hybrid powertrain, while the GT – or ‘Core’ in Bentley speak – and Azure make do with the company’s 671bhp High Performance Hybrid powertrain. The new S takes the latter, featuring VW Group’s ubiquitous 4-litre hot-vee twin-turbocharged V8 with clipped wings for 512bhp on its own – 79bhp less than the Speed and Mulliner models.

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Not that you notice this power dip in the S. You’re met with silence from the electric motors as you pull away, the 188bhp e-motor – identical across all Continentals – whisking you along for up to 50 miles at speeds of up to 80mph. Impressive, yes, but the S has much more to offer, even over its identically powered siblings.

Wake the V8 and the woofle is deep chested, meaty and meaningful, albeit one supported by the optional Akrapovic titanium exhaust fitted to our test car. Introduce a degree of throttle and there’s a hint of the S rocking gently back on its haunches, its rather bluff nose rising and the rugged edges of the Isle of Man’s mountain course becoming a little blurred. Third quickly becomes the meat of the fourth gear and the big Bentley finds its rhythm and flow, the V8 welcoming every additional 188bhp of boost from the e-motor. At no point do you feel bereft of the 100bhp it loses to the Continental GT Speed.

The speed you can carry through corners is higher than your muscle memory remembers a regular GT capable of managing. Directional changes are more precise. It’s sharper, quicker and more precise in its responce to your inputs. There’s less lean, too, more resilient body control and a clearer understanding of the front and rear axle’s behaviour. It makes positioning the GT S on a tight road a more relaxing process. That’s because while it shares the core model’s powertrain, it blends it with the Speed’s more advanced and technical chassis.

Connecting its four 22-inch alloy wheels is Bentley’s Performance Active Chassis that includes active all-wheel drive, the GT’s electronic diff, all-wheel steering and torque vectoring that works front to rear and across both axles. Dual valve dampers and two-chamber air-springs and active anti-roll bars all find their way under the S’s body, too, informing its compelling cornering talents.