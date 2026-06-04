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Morgan’s first coupe in over a decade is coming but it’s going to be very rare, and expensive

Morgan is teasing its next coachbuilds and they’re going to have fixed-roof coupes

by: Ethan Jupp
4 Jun 2026
Morgan coupe coachbuild teaser3

Morgan has in the last 18 months promised much more where the Midsummer coachbuild came from. That’s to say, very limited-run bespoke commissions distinct from its not exactly common series models, the Plus Four and Supersport. It’s making good on that promise with a new run of nine special models. We’ve very few details yet but as we can see in these images, it’ll be distinct in one key way.

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Yes, a solid non-removable roof will make the first of these new models at least, the first fixed-roof Morgan in over a decade, since the discontinuation of the Aero Coupe in 2015. It’s likely that this is a modified version of Morgan’s existing CXV platform, with a hand-formed aluminium roof incorporated into the aluminium panels Morgan already marries to an ash wood frame for its Supersport model.

With the Supersport, Morgan already offers a removable carbonfibre hardtop as an option and this fixed roof appears to broadly fit within that same silhouette. The big difference, at least from the side: an aperture for a coupe window. 

Morgan coupe coachbuild teaser3

Look through the inside or over the top and we also see a huge aperture for glass panels. Darkened teaser images taken from within the finished car show a spine travelling from the top of the windscreen, all the way down the tail. Looking at hte windows themselves, we also see what appears to be different windows to the Supersport’s removable, side-slidable items.

The CXV is already ten per cent stiffer than the CX that underpins the Plus Four and a further seven per cent when the removable hardtop is in place. It’s possible this fixed-roof model will be even more torsionally rigid.

Powertrain wise, a version of BMW’s B58 mated to a ZF automatic transmission, is expected to carry over. For reference, Morgan’s most powerful model yet, the Supersport 400, features a version of the engine in a 402bhp state of tune

Morgan coupe coachbuild teaser3

The previous Morgan few-off was 2024’s Midsummer, a collaboration between the Malvern firm and Pininfarina to create a 50-off Morgan Barchetta. Design elements of the Midsummer then made it into Morgan’s latest flagship, the Supersport, replacing the Plus Six.

With just nine to be made, the next series of coachbuilt Morgans will be even rarer. It’s unconfirmed as yet whether the following eight will feature the fixed roof seen here. Morgan has said that ‘each is conceived as a singular expression of its owner’.

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