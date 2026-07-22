It’s not long before Range Rover enters its new electrified era, but before the EV variants of the Range Rover Sport and Range Rover hit the road, an all-new model has already been teased. Called the ‘GT’, it will launch as the fifth model in the Range Rover lineup, built in the UK and with all-electric power only at launch.

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Details on its powertrain and pricing are still to come but it’s clear that it adopts a much more sleek, coupe-style aesthetic in-line with its GT badge. Lower than a Porsche Macan and with a similar wheelbase to the Range Rover Sport, it retains four doors like the rest of the range to make it just as practical as a Range Rover should be.

> The Range Rover Electric is the quietest, most refined version ever – and we’ve driven it

The Range Rover GT is said to excel in ‘long-haul comfort’ which is precisely what we’ve come to expect from any of its products, but perhaps not something typically associated with an EV given range limitations. Its fully fledged Range Rover Electric sibling is said to extract 300 miles WLTP from its huge 118kWh battery pack, which isn’t particularly groundbreaking – whether or not the GT’s more slippery design will make for an improvement is yet to be seen.