You could argue either way, that designing and developing a mid-life update for the Range Rover could be both easy and difficult. On the one hand, the Range Rover as it stands is an excellent car. There’s not a lot that needs to be changed and so the job of facelifting and updating can be a light-touch exercise. On the other, you’ve got to change something and fixing that which isn’t broken often leads to breakage – change for the sake of change is rarely welcome. What little we can tell from the spy shots of this car however, seems to suggest the upcoming Range Rover facelift will be a relatively mild nip and tuck.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Few styling details are visible beneath the light layer of camouflage at the front and rear. The lights, usually one of the main signposts of a car’s mid-life rejuvenation, look like they’ll be getting updated signatures. It looks too like there could be new lighting nestled in the lower flanks of the reprofiled front bumpers. The module for the Range Rover’s ADAS systems also appears to have changed position, likewise the number plate which on this prototype at least, sits below rather than above it.

The rear of this prototype features lights as per the current model, with the Range Rover script missing from the bar between them. Could we see the updated Range Rover adopt a light bar? Hopefully not. We can also see that the monolithic surface language of the current car survives, the massaged slab sides remaining uncorrupted by new lines.

In fact, the vertical door trim of the current model is difficult to make out through the disguise, though that’s not confirmation of its deletion – being a non-functional styling piece, the prototype has no need to have it poking through. Definitely set to survive, the distinctive Range Rover floating roof.