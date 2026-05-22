The surprising 1990s sports car that matches a brand new £100k Morgan for joy

> Morgan Supersport review – the retro sports car we’d consider over a Porsche 911

Is it a really good car though? I don’t know. The engine and gearbox are terrific, but for a light car with no PAS the steering could be better and the chassis a little sharper. Though I’ll grant you, the ride is nice. But the finer nuances of the dynamics don’t really matter; it’s different, it’s fun, and it brings delight wherever it goes.

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And here’s where the Morgan Supersport comes in because, like the Honda, it’s a very specific kind of joy machine. And a lot of that joy doesn’t come from driving it. That’s not to say the Supersport is bad, far from it. The 3-litre, twin-turbo straight-six is a strong, smooth gem in this application, especially since it’s got just 1170kg to move along, and this lack of mass gives the Supersport the same frictionless sense of gathering pace you get from an Alpine A110. Morgan, like Ferrari, has discovered that almost none of its customers want a manual any more, so the Supersport is eight-speed ZF auto or nothing and that’s fine because it suits the car. There’s much else to enjoy, from the excellent weight and ratio of the steering to the unique sensation you get when the front wheels are very far ahead of your toes and the rears very close to your arse. It’s surprisingly agile too.

On the downside, the ride is velvety by trad Morgan standards but jittery and restless by others, and that can spoil your progress down a flaky B-road. It’s also really noisy with the roof up, though the simple answer is to embrace the windiness by driving everywhere with the roof down. It’s easier to leave it down too, because though the mechanism is sophisticated by Morgan standards, it still feels a little like it came from Millets. The fact of the matter, however, is that after a short time in a Supersport all foibles are crushed under the realisation that wherever you go, you are spreading delight.