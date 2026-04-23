Most of our qualms and criticisms of the Morgan Supersport surround its B58 twin-turbo straight-six engine, which while possessed of a satisfying belly of torque, doesn’t follow that up with a zing of upper rev range punch. That car has ‘just’ 335bhp and right from the off, knowing the B58’s potential, it was only a matter of time before Morgan upped the ante. Now it has, with the Supersport 400, the most powerful and, says Morgan, the most driver-focused of its models to date. Sounds good to us…

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Though it’s not just the engine that’s been fettled, that’s what we’ll discuss first. The B58 (01) engine now produces 402bhp, at the same 6500rpm threshold as the standard Supersport delivers its maximum figure. Torque is unchanged at 369lb ft at 1250rpm, delivered to the rear wheels via the same ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. Performance figures are strong, with the 0-62mph sprint down from 3.8sec to 3.6sec and the top speed increased to 180mph from 166mph.

Morgan hasn’t specified whether hardware changes have been made to the engine to free up the extra power. Knowing the B58’s inherent strength and potential, it could be the work of a well-executed map. Morgan proudly works extremely closely with BMW in what is a very healthy powertrain partnership. What is new is the high-flow Active Performance Exhaust, designed to give it a ‘more pronounced and purposeful soundtrack’, addressing one of our main gripes with the Supersport as it sits.

In terms of its chassis, the Dynamic Handling Pack (usually optional) that includes 24-way adjustable Nitron dampers is now standard on the Supersport 400 and features revised valving and spring rates. Nonetheless, as we’ve discovered in the normal Supersport with that box ticked, how it behaves will vary enormously depending on how you have it set up. The car also features revised geometry to aid in improving body control and stability at high speeds and lateral loads. The limited-slip differential however remains an option, which costs £2425 on the standard car.