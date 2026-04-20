The Toyota GT86 arrived in 2012 on a bow wave of hype, promising to be a small, lithe, light sports car, designed to be more fun than fast. And so it turned out to be, given it wasn’t really fast at all.

Even if it was far from perfect, the GT86 offered a welcome change of approach in a world of increasingly heavy, complex, remote performance cars with a growing fixation on outright pace against the clock, sometimes at the expense of driver involvement. And that was almost 15 years ago. The GT86’s cause and what it promises is more relevant, poignant and appealing than ever today.

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Following its first arrival in 2012, the GT86 was facelifted in 2017, improving interior refinement and an optional Performance Pack, replete with more serious hardware. We’ve driven numerous examples of the Toyota GT86 over the years, both pre- and post-facelift, on track and against rivals, to get under its skin. Here’s what we found.

Engine, gearbox and performance

197bhp and 151lb ft were meagre in 2012, let alone now

2-litre flat-four a real weakness, on performance and personality

Six-speed manual tight but not smooth

The 4U-GSE engine (related to Subarus’s EJ20 but with Toyota direct injection) has an unpalatable, industrial quality to it, with a thrashy and strained sound down low and some curious noises higher up. It’s a good job it can take revs, for it needs to be revved to deliver its relatively meagre numbers. Indeed, with the car’s true performance on offer only close to the red line, you need to work the engine hard to extract the flat-four engine’s potential.