The reimagined sideblades, a knowing nod to the first-gen R8, were carved by CFD and play a vital aerodynamic role by allowing Frascella to mould similarly nostalgic rear haunches. ‘It's not about looking back to be retrospective,’ he affirms. ‘It's about looking back to understand where you're coming from, where you belong.’ The blades aren’t as deft as those which inspired them and their appearance borders on the brutal as they swing outwards, solidly fixed to the doors. The drama of slotting in your hand to pull their hidden handle feels like genuine supercar theatre, however.

Can we thank Audi’s F1 venture for enabling a project of this ambition? ‘It could stand on its own without Formula 1,’ says CEO Döllner, though once the race team was established ‘there was an internal feeling that we have to do a sports car,’ he admits. Both of Audi’s F1 drivers have assisted with the development programme, including suspension work at Nardo. ‘Testing with Gabriel Bortoleto was fruitful,’ says Döllner. ‘Whenever I speak to him he always wants less understeer; he said this is the first car he couldn't make understeer. Isn't that great?’

Döllner is happy to credit the Nuvolari’s established Lamborghini core for assisting the speed of its development. ‘I don't have to use the phrase “China speed” anymore,’ he smiles. ‘From now on I can say we’ll do the next project at Audi speed.’

Production begins in early 2027 ahead of deliveries in the first half of the year. The Nuvolari brings a new, more bespoke customer experience to match its price tag and it’s an approach Audi hopes to establish beyond this 499 run. It’s easy to imagine Döllner’s team assessing the feasibility of a Nuvolari Spyder next.

Following in short order from the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door and Ferrari Luce, the Audi Nuvolari sets a different tone for a plug-in halo product – not least for its rudimentary 10 miles of electric range. Its name is highly emotive, too. The victories of Tazio Nuvolari helped pioneer Auto Union’s radical mid-engined racing cars and he was once described by Ferdinand Porsche as ‘the greatest driver of the past, the present and the future’.

‘In some fields, history or legacy is a burden,’ concludes Döllner, ‘but there are areas where it’s very, very strong. Tazio Nuvolari was known for his fearlessness, his ingenuity and his will to succeed. When we looked closer at his story, we found that it’s the perfect name for this car.’

Wonder what he’d make of it?