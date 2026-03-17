Best Audis – Ingolstadt's finest BMW and Mercedes rivals

Audi Sport, formerly Quattro GmbH, is to Audi what M Division is to BMW – the creator of Audi’s fastest, most capable, most fun cars. It forms a core piece of that best-known performance trifecta of high-powered German execs, with BMW M and of course Mercedes-AMG.

If BMW M cars have always been the driver’s choices and Mercedes-AMGs have tended towards a hot rod personality, Audi Sport has a proven habit of cool, collected, considered fast cars – almost always handsome, occasionally flat-footed, very occasionally fantastic. Indeed Audi is known as well for its misses where fast cars are concerned as it is its hits. Make no mistake, though, its back catalogue is chock full of absolute stars. Here are the best fast Audis yet made.

Audi Quattro 10v

From £20,000

Power: 197bhp

0-62mph: 7.1sec

Audi Quattro review

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Every performance car family has a foundational model. With BMW M and Mercedes-AMG, there are debates as to which established the source code. Not so with Audi. It is and always has been, the Quattro. It is the undisputed rosetta stone.

Its rallying success is well-known and with hindsight, the innovation it brought to the fore was totally obvious. Four-wheel drive just makes total sense where grip is at a premium, though the way the Audi distributed power was a revelation, with adjustability in the way it puts down its power thanks to switchable locking differentials. The later 20-valve cars might have revolutionised the road car with their torque-sensing centre diffs but the 10-valve pre-cat cars are where it all began. They were the rally car’s true connection to the road.