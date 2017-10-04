Audi RS2 (1994): review, history, prices and specs

Porsche may have had a hand in the RS2’s chassis set-up to make it handle like a sports car, but you wouldn’t know it from behind the wheel – very little feedback reaches your fingertips and it doesn’t mould to your driving like the best four-wheel-drive cars do. It resists understeer well, but it never shifts into a neutral balance or comes alive. That does mean that there are no surprises when you approach the limit, and the RS2 covers ground impressively quickly point-to-point. This, plus the car’s load-lugging ability, meant that in its heyday some were stolen to order to serve as getaway cars – not the most honourable accolade, admittedly, but confirmation of its talents nonetheless.

What to pay

Today, time-warp right-hand-drive examples can fetch over £70,000, but be patient, watch the auction sites, and you could pick up a well-maintained sub-100,000-miler for as little as £33,000-36,000. If you can live with left-hand drive, there’s time and money to be saved by considering an import.

Like other Audis of the period the RS2 is robust. The cambelt needs changing at 80,000 miles and with regular servicing the engine shouldn’t cause any issues. Replacement brake components can be pricey (the system is borrowed from Porsche’s 968 Club Sport) and by now most RS2s will need a suspension refresh to restore their original handling and ride quality. Given that the model’s all-weather ability is key to its appeal, it’s likely that many will have been used during winter months, so check for excessive corrosion. Bubbling can appear on the rear quarter panels, and it’s worth checking the underbody too – if the rust is only surface level, it can be ground back and treated with an inhibitor.

What we thought

Looking around the car, I’m staggered once more by just how many bits are obviously from the Zuffenhausen toy cupboard. The first things that catch my eyes are the wing mirrors. Slightly too small for the car, their 911 shape acts like a catalyst, opening your eyes to all sorts of other Porsche parts. The front bumper, with its indicators and sidelights, is suddenly an obvious refugee, as are the five-spoke 17-inch Carrera Cup wheels, which have such a distinctive Porsche design. Look closer still and you see that the brake calipers actually spell it out for you with the seven white letters on a red background. The name is also there, in even smaller letters, on the badges on the front grille and the tailgate. Interestingly, this first Audi RS badge also separates the ‘R’ from the ‘S2’, denoting that this is very much the Renn version of Audi’s pre-existing S2 model.