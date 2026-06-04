A compact, focused team also proved crucial. ‘A designer, an engineer and an aerodynamicist would all draw three different cars,’ he acknowledges. ‘This is why we co-located them into one team. They had the right mindset in that they would fight for their own position, but ultimately everyone fought for the perfect product. They didn’t need an escalation to top management!’

Those shocked by the Nuvolari’s rather robust pricing – not least in comparison to the two generations of R8 obliquely preceding it – may be less surprised to learn that Döllner needed the car to turn a profit. ‘The R8 was a great car but it also had some volume ambitions,’ he says, ‘whereas this car is a showcase of what Audi is capable of when it comes to innovation, when it comes to design, when it comes to materials.

There have been projects like this in automotive history which ended up a financial disaster, and our team was capable of delivering both the result plus the economics behind it. We are in tough times right now in automotive, so there’s no “funny money” to spend on a project. It has to contribute to Audi’s future success story from a financial side. We need to transport our identity and position Audi in the automotive world, and I believe that nothing does that better than products. Only we can do a car like this.’

Production begins in early 2027 ahead of deliveries in the first half of the year, and the Nuvolari inevitably offers a new, more bespoke customer experience to match its price tag. Döllner promises its big-pocketed buyers ‘very, very personal treatment’, starting with their invitation to configure the car alongside one of its designers. ‘You can come here, talk to Massimo’s team for exterior and interior colours and individualisation, and of course it’s possible to be a more integral part of our Formula 1 story too. Creating this special Nuvolari community around Audi represents new territory for us, but again it’s an important journey when we talk about the future and elevating the brand; it’s good for the team to think differently.’

It’s an approach Audi hopes to establish beyond this 499-car run, and while the boss says we shouldn’t anticipate a new supercar ‘every other year’, it’s easy to imagine his team assessing the feasibility of a Nuvolari Spyder next. Following in short order from the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door and Ferrari Luce, the Audi Nuvolari sets a different tone for a plug-in halo product. Partially due to its rudimentary 10 miles of electric range, though more notably for the unashamed glance back through history – by almost a century to the period in which Tazio Nuvolari’s victories helped pioneer Auto Union’s radical mid-engined racing cars.

‘In some fields, history or legacy is a burden,’ concludes Döllner, ‘but there are areas where it’s very, very strong. Tazio Nuvolari was known for his fearlessness, his ingenuity and his will to succeed. When we looked closer at his story, we found that it’s the perfect name for this car.’ Wonder what he’d make of it...