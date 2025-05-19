Mercedes-AMG’s V8-powered GT 4-door was a bit of an oddball model when it was launched in 2018, never quite living up to the desirability of its long-standing rivals. Now it’s off sale AMG has already launched its replacement, the AMG GT 4-door, and while it shares the same name there is very little else between them. Not least because this new GT 4-door has a 1153bhp electric powertrain in place of a twin-turbo V8.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mercedes-AMG boss Michael Scheibe says we will see a ‘complete overhaul’ of the AMG lineup over the next 12 months, and the new AMG 4-door GT signals the beginning of that transition. Scheibe confirms that the brand will now refocus its attention on combustion models going forward to bring more six and eight cylinder engines back to the range, but this particular model will remain exclusively electric-only.

> Mercedes-AMG GT63 4-door S E Performance (2023 - 2026) review – family saloon with Ferrari 296 power

Final pricing has yet to be confirmed but Mercedes-AMG says it will be ‘based on comparable predecessors’, so expect a starting price in the region of around £200,000 for the GT63 range-topper and c£150,000 for the GT55. Production begins later in 2026, but evo has already spent time with an early example to experience precisely how the next generation of AMG will look and feel.

Powertrain & 0-62mph

Gone is the 4-litre hot-vee V8 of the original AMG GT 4-door, and in comes a total of three cutting-edge axial flux motors courtesy of Oxford-based Yasa. These will be available in GT55 and GT63 models at the car’s launch, with both featuring the same hardware under their skin, with power and torque outputs restricted by the ECU software. The GT55 produces a maximum of 805bhp with GT63 bumping this number to a ludicrous 1153bhp, more than the £2.5m Project One hypercar.