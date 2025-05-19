The new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door is a 1153bhp answer to the Porsche Taycan
The new GT 4-door signals the beginning of a new era for Mercedes-AMG, with all of its engineering might thrown into an electric saloon
Mercedes-AMG’s V8-powered GT 4-door was a bit of an oddball model when it was launched in 2018, never quite living up to the desirability of its long-standing rivals. Now it’s off sale AMG has already launched its replacement, the AMG GT 4-door, and while it shares the same name there is very little else between them. Not least because this new GT 4-door has a 1153bhp electric powertrain in place of a twin-turbo V8.
Mercedes-AMG boss Michael Scheibe says we will see a ‘complete overhaul’ of the AMG lineup over the next 12 months, and the new AMG 4-door GT signals the beginning of that transition. Scheibe confirms that the brand will now refocus its attention on combustion models going forward to bring more six and eight cylinder engines back to the range, but this particular model will remain exclusively electric-only.
> Mercedes-AMG GT63 4-door S E Performance (2023 - 2026) review – family saloon with Ferrari 296 power
Final pricing has yet to be confirmed but Mercedes-AMG says it will be ‘based on comparable predecessors’, so expect a starting price in the region of around £200,000 for the GT63 range-topper and c£150,000 for the GT55. Production begins later in 2026, but evo has already spent time with an early example to experience precisely how the next generation of AMG will look and feel.
Powertrain & 0-62mph
Gone is the 4-litre hot-vee V8 of the original AMG GT 4-door, and in comes a total of three cutting-edge axial flux motors courtesy of Oxford-based Yasa. These will be available in GT55 and GT63 models at the car’s launch, with both featuring the same hardware under their skin, with power and torque outputs restricted by the ECU software. The GT55 produces a maximum of 805bhp with GT63 bumping this number to a ludicrous 1153bhp, more than the £2.5m Project One hypercar.
These numbers are all well and good, but what Mercedes-AMG says makes this car special is its ability to maintain a high level of performance after continuous use. The axial flux motors are part of the solution, as they employ a unique construction which allows for improved thermal management and much smaller dimensions – their class-leading energy density, around 70 per cent smaller and lighter than an equivalent of the same power, almost makes them a motor equivalent to solid state battery tech. We’ve seen this motor tech employed in plug-in hybrids from Ferrari and Lamborghini, but this is the first time it has been applied in a pure-EV.
One motor sits on the front axle with an integrated limited-slip differential to aid traction under high load, but can be physically disconnected from the rest of the drivetrain to eliminate drag losses and increase efficiency. The other two motors are neatly packaged into a single rear-mounted unit, capable of 13,000rpm and providing the bulk of the output. The result is a 2.4sec 0-62mph time (2.1sec with a 1ft rollout) and a 186mph top speed in GT63-form with the Driver’s Package.
The first AMG under Scheibe’s watch was the iconic 6.2-litre V8 W204 C63, so he knows a thing or two about sound. An EV inherently produces very little, but the new AMG GT 4-door has been developed from the ground-up specifically to replicate the sound and feel of the V8-powered models the brand is best known for. Mercedes hired talent from the music industry to study and record 1600 AMG GT R sound files to be used to generate everything from the startup sound, gearshifts and overrun in its new electric car through what it’s calling AMGFORCE S+.
This system goes beyond just sound though, as you can actually feel the sensations of a V8 engine too. The seats are equipped with vibration motors to replicate the feel of an engine revving, and although this is a single-speed car, it has a virtual gearbox as per the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and 6N models. This system was calibrated by the team behind the real gearbox in the V8 GT 4-door, and is said to replicate the torque curve of the low-slung AMG GT R.
Chassis & aero
At the heart of this model is the new AMG.EA platform, blending a combination of aluminium, steel and fibre-reinforced composites to create a rigid, bespoke EV base. Nestled at its core is another component of its high-tech powertrain, a direct liquid-cooled 106kWh Nickel Cobalt Manganese Aluminium (NCMA) battery pack capable of 600kw charging – to help maintain optimum performance even under extreme load, it’s equipped with a hugely powerful 20kw cooling system to help eliminate any excess heat (standard systems are between 2 and 8kw).
It’s not all just about the powertrain with the new AMG GT 4-door though, its chassis is equally compelling. Front and rear multi-link suspension is fitted as standard, AMG Active Ride Control air suspension and interconnected hydraulic dampers to replace traditional anti-roll bars entirely are also used. The air suspension features triple-adjustable air springs and a huge 8.2-litre pressure reservoir to allow for rapid changes in ride height when required.
More subtle performance-enhancing features come in the form of up to six degrees of rear-wheel steering, carbon ceramic front brakes (handy given its 2460kg kerb weight), and an aero package that would make some hypercars jealous. In addition to nine-stage active front louvers to balance between cooling and drag reduction, the GT 4-door has two active underbody elements to toggle the Venturi effect for more downforce, an sizable active rear wing and a huge active rear diffuser that extends at above 75mph, just like the GTXX concept.
Design & interior
The new AMG GT 4-door shares nothing with its combustion-powered predecessor, and so its body in white has been designed from the ground-up. Its design is very much in-line with the GTXX concept shown in 2025 with a low, tapered nose, aggressive full-width Panamericana-style grille and a bold light bar. The rear end is perhaps most distinctive, as it features the GTXX’s twin-triple taillights, another lightbar and a bold contrasting black section across its full width. There’s a central intake between the headlights too, but this is not functional.
Scheibe said exterior design is one of the most important factors for AMG buyers, but on first impressions the 1153bhp AMG GT 4-door lacks some of the visual muscle of its V8-powered alternatives. Its 21-inch wheels are wrapped in 275 and 315-section rubber, so this is far from a frail, eco-centric EV, but its presence is weak for a car with such extreme performance. It’s actually lower than the car that came before it, which is an impressive feat, but the design sacrifices made in the pursuit of its 432-mile range are traded for some of that AMG flair.
Interior design is very much a development of the architecture seen in previous and existing AMGs, with the steering wheel retaining those nifty rotary drive mode dials and the driver receiving a fully configurable 10.2-inch digital dash. There’s a new 14-inch infotainment display in the centre behind the same piece of glass, and as an option the passenger can have their own 14-inch display too.
There’s new centre console design for the electric AMG GT 4-door, taking inspiration from some of AMG’s more focussed models of the past such as the SLS and original AMG GT. A tall ‘transmission’ tunnel brings an element of occasion to the cockpit, upon which three physical dials are mounted for granular control over response (powertrain), agility (more/less slip) and traction. Traction control can’t be disabled entirely, but AMG says when this dial is set to ‘max’, the driver essentially has no traction limits.
Mercedes-AMG has considered rear-seat passengers too, as it left a gap in the battery pack to leave room for what they call a ‘foot garage’, giving passengers more leg room than they’d have otherwise. There are also unique features such as a panoramic roof with independent control of opacity for each seat.
The new electric Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door will enter production in summer 2026 with prices starting from under £200,000 for the GT55 model.
Mercedes-AMG GT63 4-door EV specs
|Powertrain
|Triple-motor, all-wheel drive
|Power
|1153bhp
|Torque
|1475lb ft
|0-62mph
|2.4sec
|Battery size
|106kWh
|Top speed
|186mph
|Weight
|2460kg
|Power-to-weight
|469bhp/ton
|Price
|c£200,000