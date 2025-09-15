In the not-too-distant past, Mercedes-AMG’s lineup was almost exclusively powered by V8s, but that’s far from the case in 2025. With the C63 now four-cylinder and even the most potent E-class dropping to six, things have changed dramatically, and not even the flagship GT line has gone untouched. While the middling GT 55 and range-topping GT 63 still get V8 power, the entry-level Mercedes-AMG GT 43 we have here has its cylinder count cut in half.

To those not in the know, it’s no less than an out-and-out super GT, with enough V8-fuelled performance to concern a supercar and a six-figure price tag to put it out of reach for most. The latter is all that is true with the AMG GT 43 though, as while it still costs from £105,435, it borrows its powertrain from a hot hatch. We find out if it’s worth that sum by driving it for over 600 miles on Britain’s roads.

Engine, 0-62mph and technical highlights

It’s not unheard of to share powertrains between models of various price points, but there’s no power bump here to justify the £40,000 price difference between it and its A45 S relative. Output from its 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder stands at an identical 415bhp (plus a 14bhp mild-hybrid uplift) to the hot hatch, with power to the rear alone giving it a significant traction disadvantage – a 4.6sec 0-62mph time puts it a whole seven tenths behind its more accessible counterpart, with a 174mph top speed only 6mph ahead.