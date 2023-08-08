First things first: we’re not going to discuss politics. What’s proved a useful rule in polite conversation for decades now has a fresh pertinence when getting to the nitty-gritty of a new Lotus. Does Hethel have a future? How long will the latest boss stick around for? There’s certainly lots to discuss on the industry side of the Norfolk brand right now. Best to simply focus on the car. For all its curious, occasionally calamitous sub-plots, the main Lotus arc has always been its engineering nous and welterweight sports cars. And the Emira is an intriguing one.

In evo 336, during our giant ‘sports car state of play’ test, it scored four stars, finished third and was declared a bit of a work in progress in V6 manual form; a car with more potential and precision to be unlocked. Does that lie in this Emira Turbo SE? Whisper it – because this feels like a sordid confessional on the pages of evo – but it was always the AMG-powered, DCT-shifted car that excited me more when the Emira made its world premiere.

Advertisement - Article continues below

I’d driven countless Exige and Evora specials with the familiar Toyota-sourced 3.5-litre slotted neatly in the middle, and kinda loved them all – the brutish focus of later Exiges in particular. But the Emira arrived amidst a new chapter in Lotus history, ensuring the more contemporary pairing of downsized four-cylinder turbo with whipcrack paddleshifts piqued my interest more, not least for its proposed £59,995 price tag.

Alas, since editor-in-chief Gallagher drove the launch i4 back in 2023, priced at a smidge over eighty grand in First Edition form, the Hethel sands have shifted again. The Emira range now kicks off at £79,500 for the 360bhp Turbo, which replaces the i4, and this new, more powerful Turbo SE weighs in ten grand heftier before options. If that sounds a lot, then it at least undercuts the V6 SE by seven grand while also outperforming it on paper.