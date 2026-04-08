A new Mercedes-AMG GT is on the horizon, but don’t get too excited…

The Mercedes-AMG GT sits at the very top of the range as Affalterbach’s flagship, sitting toe-to-toe with long-standing icons like the Porsche 911. It’s an important model for the brand, so while the new hardcore models are grabbing attention, the ordinary GT is also getting an overhaul. We’ve spotted the updated car testing out on the road ahead of its launch, and it’s not doing so alone.

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As is clear from these spy shots, not a huge amount is set to change with the GT’s design – no bad thing. The front end is set to receive the most focus, with camouflage disguising what are likely minor tweaks to the front bumper, grille and lighting units. Each and every GT variant will receive the bold new three-pointed star daytime running lights to match models in the rest of the range, with similar changes also expected at the rear.

> New Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series confirmed to take on 911 GT3 RS

Not only will the GT coupe receive an update, but its drop-top SL sibling will too. We spotted it following closely behind the GT test mule sporting very similar camouflage and a similar new three-pointed star lighting set-up.

As it stands, the GT range begins with the 2-litre four-cylinder GT43, before jumping to V8 power in the GT55, GT63, GT63 Pro and plug-in hybrid GT63 S Performance. This is unlikely to change with this update, as while the new GT Black Series and its mysterious wide-arched ‘Mythos’ CLE sibling are set to receive the new flat-plane-crank M177 Evo engine, the 4-litre cross-plane crank M178 V8 we all love still has time left. Given the M139 four-cylinder is receiving the axe elsewhere in the range, perhaps that won’t be so lucky.

The AMG GT’s V8 produces 603bhp in its most potent GT63-form, but given the GT63 four-door S E Performance from a few years ago produced 630bhp from the engine alone, there’s clearly headroom. Performance is hardly lacking though, with the plug-in hybrid GT63 S E Performance hitting 62mph from a standstill in 2.8sec – even the pure-combustion GT63 manages the sprint in 3.2sec, four tenths ahead of the hardcore GT R of the previous-generation.

We’re yet to see it for ourselves, but the cabin is unlikely to receive much change at all, with only minor updates to the central infotainment display and HMI expected. Mercedes-AMG’s interior design hasn’t changed much in recent years and even its exotic electric AMG GT four-door sports a very similar aesthetic inside, despite its status as a brand new model.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT and SL are likely to surface later this year, with pricing starting from around £110,000 for the former, before rising to over £180,000 in flagship GT63-spec.