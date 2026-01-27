Clearer images of Mercedes-AMG’s mysterious ‘Mythos’ CLE are here, revealing more details of the track-ready coupe’s design. Mercedes is providing us very little information at this stage, but what it has said is that this car will take the concept of the CLE coupe ‘several steps further’.

Whether or not this exclusive Mythos model is the car that will receive the is yet to be seen. If it does, chances are it'll be our first look at the AMG version of the new 4-litre flat-plane crank V8, which we’ve recently driven in a more subdued, limo-suitable form in the new Mercedes S-class.

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> I’ve driven Mercedes’ new shape-shifting V8 engine, and it’s blown my mind

Though Mercedes has said before that the V8 won’t fit in the C-class, the CLE’s platform uses a V8-compatible E-class front end. As the second model in Mercedes-AMG’s most exclusive ‘Mythos’ series, following the 250-off £750,000+ SL PureSpeed, being powered by anything less than a new V8 would feel like an anticlimax for this most extreme CLE variant.

The first images showed a mule clad in plenty of camouflage (and snow). While the aggressive widened arches at the front and rear were clear, the bumpers were ‘mule’ spec and not representative of what to expect from the final car. These new images offer more detail.