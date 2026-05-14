With the Ford Fiesta ST and now the Focus ST put out to pasture, Ford’s reign as a champion proprietor of superb hot hatches is over. The last remaining combustion-powered ST-badged performance car left in its lineup is the Puma ST. What was the Powershift is now the only ST, with the lineup shorn of the zinging 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder as formerly used in the Fiesta ST. Is the Puma ST and the ST brand as a whole a shadow of its former self?

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It does at least feature the same charming design as its departed pure-combustion cousin, with the ST-specific wheels, grille inserts, roof spoiler, diffuser and splitter setting it apart from lesser Pumas – that splitter said to increase front-end downforce by almost 80 per cent over the non-ST for high-speed stability. There’s an updated interior with refreshed tech to consider too.

Engine, gearbox and performance

Mild-hybrid 1-litre ecoboost augmented by 48-volt mild hybrid system

Power and performance are reduced, while weight is (slightly) up

Seven-speed DCT now the only transmission option

Swapping the torque-rich 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder for a smaller 1-litre version, the six-speed manual for a seven-speed DCT, and adding 48V mild-hybrid assist, the Powershift takes a different approach to the original Puma ST, increasing kerb weight by 36kg to 1394kg as a result.

Outputs stand at 168bhp and 183lb ft of torque, 29bhp and 53lb ft behind the pure-combustion ST. That allows the Puma ST a 0-62mph time that’s seven-tenths slower and a top speed 7mph slower. While a 36kg weight increase seems insignificant, the combination of this and the reduced power output make for a significant drop in power-to-weight. The Powershift has 121bhp/ton to the discontinued 1.5-litre car's 145, with torque-to-weight down 42lb ft/ton.