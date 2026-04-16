It’s easy to forget, but the Volkswagen T-Roc when it first arrived in 2017 was actually a left-field replacement for the Scirocco. It relatively successfully converted the old coupe-hatch’s visual attitude into small SUV form in the pursuit of sales. It proved a commercially savvy move, in spite of the dynamic drawbacks of raising ride height, given VW has sold more than two million of the things worldwide since its introduction. That makes the T-Roc Wolfsburg’s second best-selling SUV model behind the Tiguan. No pressure on this second-generation version then, which enters a market more saturated than ever.

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Its cap comes feathered, VW claims, with improved practicality and an updated but still distinctive design. Powertrains, performance, dynamics and tech are aligned to market expectations.

To my eyes, the new T-Roc is still more of a looker, and less generic and anonymous than others of its ilk. There's the pronounced arches, that distinctive black roof over a fang of a C-pillar, an attitude-laden (in R-Line form) if not unfriendly face and a more coupé-like rear. The job of creating a small crossover of distinction is never easy and rarely completed successfully. It's harder still when the car in question is lumbered with a design seemingly created to provoke a crestfallen sigh. The new T-Roc doesn’t fall at that first hurdle.

Engine, gearbox and performance