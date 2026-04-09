> The day Kris Meeke scared us in a Citroën Dispatch van

Overall though it’s just remarkable to not feel the light leave one’s eyes when climbing aboard such a car. Well over and above the bare minimum, with a good dollop of imagination and distinction are what we should ask of all cars that eschew absolute bargain basement status.

Price and rivals

In an era of SUV homogeny, platform sharing, tight margins, tighter budgets and fierce competition in the fight for the attention of a slimmer pool of buyers than the new car market has become used to, the C5 Aircross is distinctive and weirdly endearing. It's refreshingly honest dynamically – very good at what it sets out to be good at – and appealingly quirky in terms of its design and interior appointment. Yes it’s a parts and platform-share car, but you get the sense the people at Citroën genuinely cared about dressing this box of bits, and adding their own engineering where appropriate, to create something authentic to the brand. Nevermind that Jaecoo, this is the ‘not Range Rover’ that’s worth your attention.

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The C5 Aircross on top of being refreshingly pleasant to drive and be in, is keenly priced. The entry level 1.2-litre MHEV ‘You!’ spec starts from £30,510, while Plus (which gets you the posh seats among other things) and Max specs start from £33,150 and £35,790 respectively. The PHEV is only available in Max spec at £38,860 and the electric model adds around £3500 compared to the 1.2, spec for spec.

Many of its core rivals come from within of course, the Peugeot 3008 is probably as quirky but sportier and more upmarket both inside, and while it is £5,000 more expensive spec for spec, it does offer the more powerful 222bhp PHEV option. The Vauxhall Grandland is also similarly pricier, though it does offer the 222bhp PHEV lower down the range. The Jeep Compass is more traditional and utilitarian, at least in appearance but still starts at £4000 more than the basic C5.

Nissan’s Qashqai is priced more competitively with the Citroën at £30,655 starting, but lacks any kind of visual distinction both inside and out. Renault’s Austral shares the Nissan’s platform and parts and is a nicer object, but is £5000 pricier as a result. Hyundai’s £30,985 Tucson and Kia’s £31,395 Sportage are also a closer match on price, as is Skoda's £30,960 Karoq.