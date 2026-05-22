There’s something genuinely refreshing about the Rocketeer MX‑5. First and foremost, it has a modest brilliance. Much like its creator, in fact. The Rocketeer name may be dripping in evocative NASA-spec connotations, but Bruce Southey prefers to think of it as a neat way of describing ‘men in sheds’ and the great things they create when left alone to indulge their ideas.

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The unreconstructed nature of Hampshire-based Rocketeer’s workshops might be anathema to the ultra-glossy Insta-fabulous image portrayed by most restomod brands, but there’s nothing better than seeing a small group of highly skilled people doing great things. Especially when the cars they are creating aren’t reserved for ultra-high-net-worth collectors.

Southey began by converting the original ‘NA’ MX‑5, founding Rocketeer back in 2013, having worked on a V6 MX‑5 as a passion project for years before it became a business. Naturally enough he then turned his attention to the second-generation ‘NB’. It’s this car we’ve come to drive, though we’ll be back in the summer to try Rocketeer’s first third-gen ‘NC’ build, which is currently in late-stage development.

The NB demo is surprisingly muted looks-wise, but given the donor car was a super-low-mileage, completely original car in mint condition, it made sense to build a car focused solely on the hardware changes for which Rocketeer is renowned.

Engine and gearbox

The heart of the conversion is the 3-litre Jaguar V6. Part of the ubiquitous Duratec V6 family found in countless Fords, it’s easy to be sniffy about the engine’s humble applications, but given it was originally designed by Porsche, refined by Cosworth and further developed by Jaguar, the engine has terrific pedigree.