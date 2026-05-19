The turbo-four has proven to be a very resilient engine over the years, and the same can be said about a majority of the GTI’s fundamental mechanicals – apart from the DSG ’box. It can be a source of pain, especially if driven hard. While not as fragile as the early units, which frequently need fresh (and expensive) clutches, actuators can also go pop.

Interior and tech

Elements of the GTI’s interior are encouraging. The instrumentation is clear and the driving position is great, your shoulders virtually in line with the B-pillar like in an old Super Tourer and your backside about a metre lower than in a fast Ford. The bucket seats feature retro cloth centres with Alcantara sides and are incredibly supportive, too.

The Mk8.5 gets improvements to its infotainment system, too. The layout hasn’t actually changed much compared to the Mk8 – the dash is still dominated by a touchscreen and a bank of haptic controls beneath, only this time everything is bigger (the screen measures 12.9 inches) and the touch sliders for the volume and temperature controls are (finally) illuminated.

The steering wheel now has physical buttons rather than haptics, and Volkswagen has made an effort to improve the speed and functionality of the touchscreen with more processing power and a new UI. It’s definitely quicker to react than before, but accessing some functions is still more complicated than it needs to be.

Clearly some effort has gone into rectifying the Mk8’s ergonomic issues, and even if the job's not fully done, that effort deserves commendation.

Price and rivals

The 8.5 is certainly stronger than the 8 in some key areas, but it isn’t a car transformed. Perhaps it doesn’t need to be, given the state of the dwindling petrol hot hatch market. The GTI and GTI Clubsport cost £41,860 and £44,270 respectively, and their main rivals come from within the Volkswagen Group, in the form of the Cupra Leon 300 (£44,315) and Skoda’s Octavia vRS (£41,765). The Cupra is a little sharper and more charismatic than the base GTI and the Clubsport, while the Octavia serves as a practical value alternative.

The Edition 50 costs from £48,075, putting it into battle with Toyota’s GR Yaris (£46,195), the Mercedes-AMG A35 (£48,030), Audi S3 (£49,665) and BMW M135 (£45,630). With that said, the £3,675 Performance package is essential to bring the best out of it, which makes it a very pricy hot hatch indeed.