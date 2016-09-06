Having a family doesn’t mean you have to give up your performance cars. Sure, a family car will never be a direct replacement for your Aston Martin Vantage or Porsche 911, given that you’ll probably need some form of estate or SUV once little ones arrive, but fun, fast cars come in all shapes and sizes these days.

The performance SUV we have included on this list don’t just drive well for their size and weight; they’re compelling in their own right, delivering memorable driving experiences irrespective of the genre they compete in. With that said, equivalent fast estate cars will always have a higher ceiling of performance, dynamic ability and – for us – desirability. Even if some of them are now heavier than their SUV rivals…

This is not an ordered list, rather a collection of brilliant-to-drive performance cars that place just as much emphasis on the way they drive as they do isofix points. All have some level of accommodation for a four-legged friend, too – just remember to let them out before a lap of the Nürburgring…

Best family cars 2025

BMW M3 Touring

Prices from £91,775

Pros – Incredible all-weather performance; genuinely agile

Cons – Not cheap

The BMW M3 is more usable than ever in its current G80 incarnation, particularly now that it comes with xDrive four-wheel drive as standard. It’s bigger than its predecessor with wide-opening doors and a generous boot, but most significant is the fact that – for the first time – the M3 is available in a Touring bodystyle.