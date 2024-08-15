BMW M5 Touring (G99) 2025 review – super estate returns to battle the Audi RS6

> BMW M5 saloon 2024 review – more power, more weight, same old M5 desirability?

At the heart of the M5’s performance is its V8 that revs with impunity and has an endless supply of energy to call upon thanks to the battery pack and electric motors; as with the saloon the 197bhp and 206lb ft fills the gaps in the hot-vee turbocharged V8’s power and torque delivery, and provides that instant shove in the guts when you give it everything, which includes the 738lb ft of torque that’s doing a lot of the heavy lifting here. At 3.6sec, the Touring is a tenth slower to 62mph than the saloon, two-tenths slower to 124mph, at 11.1sec. Restricted, it stops at 155mph, climbing to 190mph ‘unrestricted’, but we suspect BMW M has restricted this top speed too, down to the capability of the tyres running at that speed and with this much weight.

On the road the Touring feels big, like its saloon counterpart, but thanks to the chassis technology and systems BMW M has slaved over to perfect, it’s an easy car to place and, cliche alert, it shrinks around you when you start to push on, with no seismic difference on the road in how the Touring reacts compared to the saloon.

Its steering is calm, bright and responsive allowing for good road positioning but it takes some adjustment as your eyes and mind calibrate to the swiftness and precision the Touring can be placed on the road with. It takes quite a few turns for you to reduce your margin of error. Like the saloon, the Touring’s rear-axle steering - 1.5 degrees of counter steer up to 43mph and the same angle but in the same direction as the fronts above that speed - is key to this, resulting in a keener than expected agility allowing you to feel what the front is doing and trust the rear to follow suit. And it takes some heavy right foot to induce any degree of push from the front. It’s no M2 but despite its near Mercedes S-class proportions, it’s far from a fish out of water either. Its near 50:50 weight distribution plays a crucial role here, too.