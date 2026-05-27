More reviews In-depth reviews Morgan Supersport review – the retro sports car we’d consider over a Porsche 911

The main changes between the new 400 and the regular Supersport (which continues on sale alongside it) are in the engine room, however. Like the standard car, power comes from BMW’s B58 single-turbo straight-six but in this case it’s the updated ‘O1’ variant, and Morgan’s been hard at work with developments of its own.

It has worked in detail, and in conjunction with BMW, on engine calibration and tuning of the cooling system alongside. The shrouding of the cooling pack has been modified and there have been detail refinements right down to the shape of the grille mesh. The aim was reliable, repeatable power with smooth delivery, and testing has been carried out on closed circuits as well as in simulation and on the road. The Supersport 400 has not been designed to be an overt track car but it has been engineered to have the ability to rack up laps at an open-pitlane trackday, for example, without issue.

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Also fresh for the 400 is a new active exhaust system. For the first time, Morgan’s used acoustic simulation to tune the exhaust in the digital world before making physical prototypes, matching back-pressure to target figures provided by BMW. The intention is not only to develop more power but also to give the Supersport a more memorable sound. As a handy bonus, the new system also weighs 5kg less than that of the standard car.

The 400 also introduces a bespoke, in-house-designed selector – albeit as a £1741 option. It’s pricey because simply reskinning the BMW selector wasn’t an option. Developing and engineering the failsafe measures required to productionise a new selector is a long and relatively costly process for a small number of cars. Mind you, it’s 1.25 per cent of the Supersport 400’s overall price. Either way, the new shifter is infinitely more attractive than the BMW component and a far better fit with the Morgan’s character.