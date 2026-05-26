Lotus Emira 420 Sport – missing the Porsche Cayman GT4? Try this instead

Lotus hasn’t taken any time to implement its Focus 2030 announced in the middle of May, confirming a new model to the Emira family: the £105,900 420 Sport, the lightest and most powerful Emira to leave Hethel since its 2020 launch. Featuring a modest engine upgrade and plenty of aerodynamic and chassis upgrades, this new Emira is aiming at the gap vacated by Porsche’s Cayman GT4 and soon to depart Alpine A110 R.

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Based on the AMG-engined 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Emira Turbo SE, a revised map for the ECU coupled to improved cooling to the radiators (a 15 per cent increase in airflow to the out rads, 14 per cent to the central) and a 30 per cent improvement to the exhaust valve airflow sees power lifted by 20bhp to 420bhp, dropping the 0-60mph time by a tenth to 3.9-seconds. Top speed remains 181mph. Torque remains the same at 369lb ft.

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A lightweight handling pack includes two-way adjustable Multimatic dampers that support a 5mm ride highest drop, a titanium exhaust, a lithium-ion battery and carbon fibre liberally applied to most of the bodywork. There’s also a handful of aero dynamic updates including a new front splitter, extended side sills, rear lip spoiler and a louvered tailgate.