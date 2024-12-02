Lotus axes Emira EV for new 536bhp petrol engine

Lotus has confirmed the next generation Emira will ditch its Toyota 3.5-litre V6 and Mercedes-AMG 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engines for the new 3-litre twin-turbo revealed by Horse Powertrain last month. Scheduled for 2027, the new Lotus Emira models form part of Lotus’s Focus 2030 strategy revealed on the eve of the Financial Times Future Car Summit by CEO Qingfeng Feng.

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Launched in 2021 the Emira was initially fitted with Toyota’s ageing naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine and a six-speed manual transmission. This was followed years later by the AMG sourced four-cylinder engine found in the A35 and A45 hot hatches. The switch to one powertrain will result in a significant power boost for Lotus’s two-seater coupe, with the new V6 from Horse rated at 536bhp and 516lb ft, more than 130bhp increase over both existing engines and as much as 206lb ft of torque.

> The Lotus Esprit is officially making a return, and it has a V8

Horse’s new W30 engine will also be available as a hybrid with either an integrated crank motor capable of generating 402bhp or an external 602bhp motor can also be added. Drive is unconfirmed, but expect a double-clutch transmission regardless.

Before the new V6 Emira arrives Lotus will complete production of the existing model with a series of specials, starting with what Lotus claims will be the most powerful and lightest Emira to date, which will be announced in a couple of weeks.

Softening of Lotus’ EV focus

After a number years of negative news coming out of Lotus around the future of its sports cars, including reports that the Emira’s replacement will be all-electric and any potential Esprit replacement would also follow the battery powertrain route, a change of direction has been forced upon the company by the near zero interest in 100 per cent electric sports and supercars. Lotus has even taken the decision to utilise Horse Powertrain’s hybrid and range extender technology in the Eletre and Emeya models, both of which were launched as pure electric cars but have failed to reach sales targets.

Confirmation of the Emira’s new powertrain follows news that Lotus will be bringing back the Esprit in 2028 with a 986bhp twin-turbo charged V8 hybrid, another new engine designed and produced by Horse Powertrains. Geely Holding Group along with Renault and Aramco established Horse Powertrains in 2022.