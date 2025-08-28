This car is powered by the engine that could safeguard the Caterham Seven’s future. The conundrum facing Caterham is that the 1.6-litre Ford Sigma engine – which has powered plenty of Seven road and race models over the years – ended production several years ago. Caterham’s been constructing Sigma engines from new spare parts in the interim, but a permanent replacement is needed.

And this is it: a 1.3-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder engine from a business called Horse Powertrain, with manufacturing capacity across 17 plants, and five R&D centres, across three continents, with its headquarters in the UK.

The car pictured here is a prototype, an Academy race car fitted with the new Horse engine, new gearbox and new differential – more on which later. We’ve been to the Caterham factory to see the new engine up close with Caterham CEO Bob Laishley, and then to nearby Brands Hatch circuit to test the prototype.

Caterham’s new engine in detail

The particular engine selected by Caterham is called the HR13DDT, with a complicated history of owners prior to the formation of Horse Powertrain in spring 2024 (following its previous guise as Horse Technologies, a subsidiary of Renault).

The engine was originally created as part of the prior alliance between Nissan, Daimler and Renault, and variants have appeared in cars such as the Renault Clio, Nissan Qashqai and Mercedes A-Class, with power outputs of 110, 130 and 160 horsepower. It’s also seen motorsport action, being raced in spec Renault Clios in France. Caterham has opted for the 130bhp version for the Academy car. It’s built in large volumes at a plant in Valladolid, Spain. Horse plans to keep building the engines more than 10 years from now.