Lotus Eletre 2025 review – is Hethel's 'hyper SUV' a Cayenne killer?

At this point we need to take as read that the Eletre will probably never be accepted as a 'proper Lotus' in the Chapman-approved sense, less we risk treading old ground. The antithetical nature of a Lotus badge atop the snout of 2.5-ton SUV with more power than a Holy Trinity hypercar was obvious the moment the Eletre was unveiled.

There are more important questions to ask of the opening gambit in Lotus’s ‘lifestyle’ offering. For it has the job of selling in numbers like no other Lotus before it, to fund the continued existence of the lithe, light two-seaters that have historically defined the brand, if not so successfully lined the coffers. Namely, is it a good product? Does it deliver what its prospective buyers should reasonably ask of it? A three-week 500-mile dalliance straddling the closing days of 2024 and the opening days of 2025 certainly brought into focus what Lotus has and hasn’t gotten right with the Eletre, or at least the Eletre R that we sampled.

What constitutes an Eletre, or Type 132 as it’s known in long-standing Hethel-born parlance, then? It’s an all-electric high-performance luxury SUV (we’re duty-bound to inform you Lotus calls it a ‘hyper SUV’...) with the likes of the Range Rover Sport and Porsche Cayenne in its sights. In 905bhp Eletre R form, it also takes a swing at the likes of the Aston Martin DBX707 and Lamborghini Urus SE.