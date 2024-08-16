To appearances the Maserati GT2 Stradale is quite a dramatic departure from the smooth MC20 on which it’s based. Not since Clark Kent popped into a phone booth has there been quite such a costume change. The base car is elegant but very clean and simple in its surfaces. The GT2’s bodywork has turned from a millpond into a wind-whipped sea with a plethora of vents, scoops and aero devices. As a whole, the car looks not only more aggressive, but also more compact. Based purely on the GT2 Stradale’s new clothes, I would have expected something more akin to the Huracán STO or 911 GT3 RS in terms of a hardcore ride and aggressive demeanour.

Waiting at the track is the Stradale’s inspirational cousin, the GT2 Corsa. It’s only on hand for static display duties today. It’s won a dozen races and both the drivers’ and teams’ titles in the Am class of the GT2 European Series since we drove it last year. That sounds a little like I’m trying to claim some sort of reflected glory for the victories. I’m not.

Anyway, the Stradale is certainly a close aesthetic relation of the race car, only really missing a huge roof-scoop and the ability to run a taller, wider, sharper rear wing. Can it mix race car intensity and capability with the MC20’s refinement and engagement on the road?

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights