New Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series confirmed to take on 911 GT3 RS

How serious is Mercedes-AMG about taking on Porsche’s seemingly unbeatable 911? Very. Or whatever the next level up from that is. Seriously, very serious maybe. It’s why it went to such lengths to completely rethink the AMG GT into a 2+2 coupe with a wide range of engines, from four-cylinders to V8 hybrids with nigh on 800bhp. And later this year, possibly early next, the cream on the GT line-up will arrive: the Black Series, a V8 GT with enough aero to make a Manthey 911 GT3 RS rethink its DRS game.

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Mercedes-AMG has teased its latest Black Series since 2025, when it showed the ‘Concept Track Sport’ car, which has been followed by camouflaged cars putting in the development miles at the Nürburgring, Bilster Berg, Portimao and Monteblanco circuits. As the next stage of development gets underway, AMG has confirmed the Black Series name is returning on its next road car to allow the motorsport team to homologate its new GT3 race car, which is being developed alongside it.

This being 2026, while the new the GT Black Series will undoubtedly have more than enough power at its disposal – we expect it to ditch the complex and heavy hybrid system, and most likely the GT’s current M178 LS2, instead using the M177 Evo flat-plane-crank V8 from the new S-class – its track performance will come from the extensive aero package that’s being developed for it.





A full width and height swan-neck rear wing featuring a drag reduction system, a diffuser you could park an A-class in, and box-sill sections to provide a home for the side-exit exhaust are all fitted to the development cars. So too is a front splitter that will be adjustable to balance the aero when the rear DRS is open. And active aero-winglets in the top of the front wings to allow air out of the wheelarches as per a GT3 RS, although the Porsche’s are static openings.

AMG’s adjustable, multi-stage traction control is a given, and we expect the active suspension of the regular GT road cars to be replaced with more performance-orientated adjustable springs and dampers. And brakes the size of dinner plates, too, in carbon-ceramic, too.

Don’t expect to see a finished AMG GT Black Series before the end of 2026, and don’t expect much change from £300,000 either.