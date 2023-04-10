More, lots more. Of everything. Power, torque, gearboxes, driving modes. This is the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupé. More badges, too. It’s at once a technological marvel, a thumping supersaloon, a mind-bendingly fast rocketship and a wildly expensive extravagance. Or, at least, it was until it was discontinued early in 2026 to make way for an all-electric replacement.

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Too often we complain about the increased weight, power and complexity of modern performance cars, and this car is perhaps the perfect example. The pure-combustion GT63 four-door is a fine performance saloon and needed no additional oomph, and yet AMG wedged a 6.1kWh battery pack into anyway, giving it the most power of any production Mercedes bar the ultra-exclusive Project One. Did any of that extra power make it a better driver’s car?

The most powerful @MercedesBenz ever created (bar one) is a practical family saloon car, and now it’s dead. Should we miss it? @evosamj finds out. pic.twitter.com/t6xI5PmRQj — evo magazine (@evomagazine) May 8, 2026

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

The headlines are 831bhp, 1084lb ft and a very substantial 2305kg. Aside from the AMG One – remember that? – it’s the most powerful AMG product ever made. Do we care? Well, why not? We are well beyond the realms of sanity with these sorts of cars, so why not embrace the madness and submit to the ridiculousness of it all?

Besides, it’s hard not to marvel at the sheer force of will AMG employed to create this monstrous saloon car. I have no idea about the ‘why’ but the ‘how’ is something to behold. In simple terms, this is a GT63 S augmented for even greater performance. It retains the fabulous 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing 630bhp and 664lb ft, but supplements it with an electric motor that forms part of a kind of super-transaxle, comprising motor, two-speed gearbox and e-differential. This layout allows a 50:50 weight distribution, which is better than the slightly front-heavy pure-ICE GT63 S.

The e-motor can add 201bhp and helps deliver that tarmac-wrinkling torque figure. It acts directly on the rear axle but the 4Matic+ four-wheel-drive system allows the power to be distributed to the front wheels, too. A 6.1kWh battery pack sits above the rear axle and features direct cooling for its 560 cells. The battery, which weighs 89kg, is said to be derived from F1 learnings and AMG claims a high power density plus exceptionally fast charge and discharge rates.