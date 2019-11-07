evo’s road testers have been in the fortunate position of desiring, debating and – best of all – driving an almost continuous stream of delectable German performance cars. A handful have been duffers but the majority have been some of the very best performance cars you could hope to drive. Many not as stylish or emotional to drive as Italy’s greatest, or as characterful as the best driver's cars from France, or as focussed as those from Britain. Nonetheless, so much of Germany's performance car output is so compelling it’s hard to know where to start.

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Which is why picking our all-time favourites was always going to be contentious, because evo’s very existence is predicated on the premise that ‘greatness’ is a thoroughly subjective quality.

What we all agreed on straight away was that Germany has a spectacularly rich history of performance cars. It's in their DNA, in their culture, from the Autobahns to the Nürburgring. The BMW Ms, RS Porsches and Audi Sport models, thundering AMGs and a smattering of unforgettable hot hatches, all forged in these fires, have all helped to make Germany a rich hunting ground for performance car enthusiasts. So, in no particular order (though the 997.2 911 GT3 RS being the best of the lot is a safe assumption) here are our favourite German performance cars ever made.

BMW M3 CS Touring

A standard BMW M3 Touring already ticks a lot of enthusiast-car boxes, to the extent you wonder why it’s taken until the latest G80 generation M3 for BMW to create such a thing. Add the letters C and S to the badge and you go up another notch, one that has seen BMW M CS models win eCoty twice in recent years, first with the M2 CS followed 12 months later by the M5 CS. The M3 and 4 CS models didn’t repeat that feat in eCoty 2023 or ‘24, respectively, but it’s still a 4.5-star car and the M3 CS Touring fills in that extra half-star.