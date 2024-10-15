With the excellent S55 engine already in the M2 Competition, it was bumped to M3 Competition spec for 444bhp. That could have made the BMW M2 CS an unruly hot rod but it didn’t, for the supporting dynamic addenda the CS was shod with made it an all-rounder for the ages. Adaptive damping, a revised active M differential, tweaked suspension geometry and the option of ceramic brakes combined to enhance an already talented package.

2021 BMW M5 CS (F90)

evo rating: 5 stars

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If the M2’s was a steady rise to exceptionality in the M2 CS, the BMW M5 CS came totally out of the blue. The F90 BMW M5 Competition was a car with ballistic capability if not one shot through with granular interactivity. In spite of its close relation, it only takes ten feet in the M5 CS for the insistent suspicion to creep in that the two are totally unrelated. How it managed to beat the Lamborghini Hurácan STO and Ferrari SF90 Stradale in eCoty 2021 becomes crystal clear.

The way the steering fizzes in your hands, the way the body glides across even the most belligerent of British road surfaces at ever increasing speeds, the almost immediate attunement with the chassis and the viscerality of the twin-turbo V8 – you can’t help but wonder, how on Earth they came up with this? But they did. Indeed the parts bin that comprises the M5 CS feels like it shouldn’t add up to what it does, exceptional and serious though it is. It’s lower, with revised adaptive dampers and stiffer springs and tighter bushings. The 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 is bumped to 626bhp too but the numbers don’t tell the story – it’s the urgency of the V8 that enthrals, bringing to life a platform as rich in talent as any we’ve experienced in recent years.

2016 BMW M4 GTS (F82)

evo rating: 5 stars