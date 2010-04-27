If it’s race car sensations you want, that’s what this M3 delivers. You want playfulness, indulgent oversteer? Not so much. Chucking this one into a second-gear corner was a reminder of the long-termer I ran; there’s so much rear grip that you need to be well up the rev range to have enough torque to unstick the rear tyres, and when you succeed in that, you then have only a couple of thousand revs left to keep it there, so it’s gone in a click of your fingers, snapping back into line. It’s almost as big a challenge in the wet, too.

At its launch, Meaden said: 'There’s little body roll and the chassis’ balance is pleasingly neutral, with plenty of front-end grip to lean on as you begin to feed-in the abundant power of the high-revving V8. Fitted with an M differential, the M3 digs hard for traction, although it’s easy to awaken the stability control even in its most relaxed mode.

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One big improvement is the eradication of the infamous M3 fidget, which would often have you bouncing gently in your seat as the car seemed to get out of phase with the road surface. The last-and-best M3 CS was largely cured of this problem, but the E92 is more convincing still, although it should be said that all the test cars came with optional EDC (Electronic Damper Control) suspension – a £1295 option. Once again the specific nature of the test route’s roads make a definitive judgement impossible to call, but all indications are that body control is far better without any penalty in ride comfort.'

Interior and tech

Hop into the driver’s seat of the M3 and it feels like a smaller car than the alternatives of the time, taller and narrower too. Much of the cabin is leather-trimmed, but it betrays its repmobile origins more than its rivals, notably in the single-piece facia with its twin, moulded brows, one for the centre screen and one for the instruments. The latter comprises just a pair of dials that look inexpensive, even with an 8200rpm red line. As ever, the press/turn iDrive controller works brilliantly and the odd-looking DCT shifter works much better than its appearance suggests, though I keep hunting in vain for Park.

What to look out for

Browsing online forums could have you believe the E9X-generation M3 is a ticking time bomb, but the horror stories of failing connecting rod bearings needn’t become reality if the car is well cared for. Tight tolerances in the S65 engine mean proper warming procedures and regular oil changes are a must. However, if you’re unsure of the history of the car and/or the condition of the rod bearings, the only surefire way to avoid problems is to replace them, usually to the tune of £1500-3000 – hence why you’ll see some classified ads proudly proclaiming ‘rod bearings done’. This issue aside, the main concerns with the E92 are the same as you’ll encounter with most M cars of its era, from minor oil leaks to issues with the VANOS and throttle actuators.

What to pay

The E92 and E90’s clean aesthetic have helped them age particularly well, so it’s easy to forget that the earliest examples are now 17 years old. This, and a plentiful supply (you’ll find around five times more E92 coupes than E90 saloons in the classifieds) help explain why you can now pick up an early, non-cat, 100,000-mile car for as little as £16,000. More tempting examples on around 50,000 miles can fetch around twice that figure, while the very best, with BMW Individual paint colours and in Competition spec, will set you back between £30,000 and £40,000. Given its rarity, the E90 typically fetches a premium of a few thousand pounds spec-for-spec.

BMW M3 (E9X) specs