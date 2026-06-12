Forty years ago it started with a screaming BMW Motorsport-developed 2.3-litre, 16-valve four-cylinder engine. Less than a decade later it gained nearly a litre in capacity and a pair of cylinders, along with some trick valve timing (for the period). For the new millennium the cylinder count went up to eight and capacity to 4 litres. Then the downsizing began, even if the performance kept climbing. Twin turbochargers and six cylinders have been at the heart of every M3 (and M4) since, but at Le Mans in 2026 BMW M has revealed the next M3's powertrain: 650+bhp, zero cylinders. Meet the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse.

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A concept in name, the M Neue Klasse is the new all-electric M3 that requires a handful of production friendly modifications to be fitted ahead of its 2027 debut. Powered by BMW’s M eDrive system, which is built around the brand’s Gen6 electric technology, it features four individual motors powered by an individual electric motor on each axle.

The rear motors are electrically excited synchronous, the fronts asynchronous, while both are paired with silicon-carbide inverters. All are controlled by the BMW M Dynamic Performance Control unit, a specific software controller that manages not only power and torque distribution across all four corners but also every element of the powertrain’s functionality.

This setup allows the electric M3 to run as either a four-wheel-drive car or rear-drive, with the front axle decoupled for optimum efficiency when required. It also means, according to M, that the M Neue Klasse will still feel very M and very rear-wheel drive most of the time. Each individual wheel motor will also manage power and torque loads, traction and stability and recuperation requirements back to the 100+ kWh battery.

In total the new M3 will be able to produce a minimum of 650bhp and 811lb ft torque. Built around an 800-volt architecture, charging speeds are reduced by 30 per cent and the car will be able to support 400kW charging, too. Not that BMW has disclosed a charging speed yet (on a DC fast charger an iX will charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 to 35 minutes). There’s no word on range either, but our M3 CS Touring currently does circa 300 miles on 60 litres of superunleaded when driven in the manner it was designed for, so if the electrified M3 can match that then half the battle is won when it comes to sceptics of such vehicles.