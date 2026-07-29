Built upon a steel space frame chassis, it has mid-engined proportions much like Lotus models of the past – it might have the closest resemblance to an Evora but glance at its dimensions and you’ll find it’s near-identical to the final Exige. Of course, there’s no engine behind the seats in this car, but instead a 60kWh battery pack for a quoted 311-mile range – it’s worth noting, though, that this figure is derived from China's less stringent CLTC test cycle, which equates to around 250 miles WLTP. Peak charging speeds are said to stand at 120kw.

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Battery packs almost always mean huge weight, but that’s not the case here. The SC01 claims a kerb weight of just 1365kg which is a whole 620kg less than the MG Cyberster – a sparse cabin and ultra-lightweight 18-inch magnesium wheels are among the measures used to achieve this. Caterham’s incoming Project V EV claims it will tip the scales at an even more impressive 1190kg. However, a significant power disadvantage puts it quite some way behind in terms of performance – the SC01 has 429bhp from a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup, 161bhp more than the 268bhp Caterham. MG’s Cyberster has more at 496bhp, but a near-2 ton kerb weight gives it considerably less power-to-weight.

It doesn’t just look like some of our favourite sports cars of the past, it has the underpinnings to go with it. Adjustable, double-wishbone pushrod suspension is promising to see, and that all-wheel drive system is said to offer switchable power distribution, from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive and back to its standard all-wheel drive configuration. The 0-62mph sprint is said to come in around 2.9sec to beat the 4sec Caterham Project V.