The Project V shares nothing with the Seven, which has sustained the iconic British sports car maker for 50 years, save for a few subtle styling hints and, crucially, the company’s philosophy: lightweight, simple, fun to drive. It’s been designed by Anthony Jannarelly and the show car has been engineered and manufactured by ItalDesign.

The new model will be rear-wheel drive and powered by two battery packs: one in front of the rear axle and another under the floor in the front footwells, supplied by Taiwan-based Xing Mobility – these packs make use of the firm’s immersion liquid cooling technology for optimum heat management and power density.

Having initially favoured an extruded and bonded aluminium structure, Caterham is now looking at a blend of aluminium, carbonfibre and glassfibre due to the significant weight saving it offers. The quoted weight is 1190kg (with fluids), and the rear-mounted Yamaha e-axle will generate 268bhp; good for a 0-62mph time ‘in the low 4s’ and a maximum of ‘above 230kph’ (143mph).

Consideration was given to re-engineering one or two existing sports cars with an EV powertrain before the decision was made to start with a clean sheet. Six design houses and individuals were invited to submit proposals for what a new Caterham should be, guided by a three-page brief that said it was an EV, mentioned performance targets and named a few iconic cars to inspire it. These included the original Lotus Elan, a favourite of Takahashi. The brief didn’t ask for a finished design but to describe the journey from the Seven to a new Caterham, and the winning submission was from Anthony Jannarelly, co-founder of Jannarelly Automotive.

On a large screen in a darkened auditorium, a cursor picks a file and a moment later the new Caterham is on the screen, finished in light green and digitally rendered in a street setting. The viewpoint shifts from front three-quarters, moving around to show the profile and now the rear. Wow! My initial reaction is that I love the curves, the almost individual pontoon look for each wheel. And it looks so low and muscular. It’s quite a retro, almost ’60s look for a 2020s car, but I think it will stand out in the EV marketplace, like a tantalising dessert in a market full of stodgy main courses.