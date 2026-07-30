I put budget tyres to the test in the wet, and the results were terrifying

They say that if you want to know how clean the kitchen of a restaurant is, visit the toilets. I have my own version for buying cars that I swear by: if you want to know how well a car has been maintained, look at the tyres. If they all match, they’re a premium brand and they’re pretty new, I guarantee that the service history will be immaculate. However, if a car is fitted with ‘budget’ tyres, I’d walk away. The way I see it, if the seller is comfortable skimping on a safety-critical item like tyres, there are no corners they won’t cut.

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I’ve seen some fantastic, almost-new performance cars on what I know are fantastically cheap tyres, and some of these cars were at supposedly reputable dealers. Perhaps the most alarming of all, though, was a street-parked Bentley Bentayga on a Chinese brand I’d never even seen before. The idea of that 2.5-ton SUV trying to emergency-stop on a wet motorway is quite terrifying, because it’s always the wet braking performance that falls well short.

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I get that low-cost tyres are tempting. For many people, tyres are a distress purchase, a purchase made out of necessity, not for pleasure. Where’s the harm in saving a few quid this time; all tyres are much the same, aren’t they? Black and round, keep your wheels off the ground. Emphatically they are not, and they’re the only thing connecting your car to the road.