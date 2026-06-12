There’s a trimaran-style front bumper inspired by racing sailboats, with the three-part design underlining the car’s technical appearance. Crucially, it provides structural support for the front splitter. There are also three-dimensional lights within the outer sections of the front bumper.

There’s a similar trimaran theme at the rear, the body appearing to ‘float’ above the rear diffuser, and a ducktail spoiler to increase downforce – or rather reduce lift – across the rear axle. All of the carbon elements are produced using ‘natural carbonfibre’ technology, which reduces CO2 emissions by 40 per cent during the production process. The technology is similar to that used by Porsche in its race cars; indeed M has been using its own motorsport department to test the same material on its GT4 cars for the last five years.

The use of an electric powertrain has allowed the designers and aerodynamicists to be more experimental: while the EV version will have the S-duct opening in the bonnet – and the more aero-optimised front splitter and rear diffuser – the petrol-engined model won’t benefit from the same aero performance.

Van Meel confirms that cooling requirements for the combustion powertrain and the fitting of an exhaust system will require a redesign of the car’s front and rear splitter and diffuser.

BMW M Concept – interior

Inside, there’s a much more pared-back interior than you might expect. M5 CS-style individual bucket seats are fitted front and rear, although we hope the five-point harnesses won’t make production (as anyone who has driven a road car with harnesses will no doubt concur). We’re also not convinced a four-seat car needs a rollover bar straddling the interior. And yes, those are shift paddles on the back of the steering wheel to manage the simulated gearshifts.

Developing one car for two powertrains is no small task, especially so when Van Meel has charged his team with making the next M3 drive the same regardless of the powertrain the customer chooses. ‘It’s not about accelerating straight forward – that is more or less the easy part,’ he says. ‘The more difficult part is to do that in a controllable way, especially when you have an insane amount of power, and then also being very precise in lateral dynamics. This is what M is all about: controllability and precision.’

At a time when electric performance cars are in the headlines for the wrong reasons, the first electric M3 seems to be talking to the enthusiast more than others; how this converts to sales when both powertrains are available will be fascinating. Pricing is yet to be confirmed but first deliveries of the electric production M3 will begin in 2027 with the straight-six arriving 12 months later.