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BMW M3 CS Handschalter has a manual gearbox but we can’t buy it

BMW’s waving off the M3 with a manual version of the hardcore CS. Sadly, it’s not coming to the UK

by: Ethan Jupp
18 May 2026
BMW M3 manual

Sadly, the M3 continues to be exclusively sold with the auto in Europe. That policy continues with the BMW M3 CS ‘Handschalter’ that’s set for the North American market only. The model is a runout special to send the sixth-generation (G80) M3 off, before the tumultuous next chapter of the M3’s story begins, including the electric M3 that’s on the way.

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The six-speed box, which is lighter than the eight-speed torque converter we’re used to, is part of a 34kg saving on the car as a whole. There’s 14kg in the optional carbon ceramic brakes, 10kg in the M carbon bucket seats, 3.5kg in the titanium exhaust and a bit in the forged alloy wheels. The CS overall can be 19kg lighter than a standard M3 saloon fitted with the six-speed manual.

> The BMW M2 CS should have been amazing, so why was it the biggest letdown?

A core difference between the Handschalter and the M3 CS automatic of 2023 is that the new manual car has taken a hit in terms of power. It’s down from 542bhp to 473bhp – the same as a manual M2, less than an M2 CS and less than any M3 or M4 you can buy new in the UK. 

BMW M3 manual

This is for reliability, with the manual ‘box not rated to dependably handle the full CS-spec power, or its 479lb ft. This in combination with the fact it's rear-wheel drive means it's slower than any M3 you can buy in the UK, with the 0-62mph sprint taking 4.2sec.

To account for the subtly changed weight distribution, reduced weight and power, BMW M has made detail changes to the calibration of the steering, spring rates and damping.

The M3 CS Handschalter will be an extremely rare variant of the M3, with just 40 set for delivery in Canada, though no figure has been given for the US allocation.

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