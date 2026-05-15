Following its acquisition of Alpina in January 2026 BMW has revealed the Vision BMW Alpina at the Villa d’Este concours d’elegance, an imposing V8-engined two-door coupe reminiscent of BMW’s 8-series. Designed under the guidance of Adrian van Hooydonk and Maximilian Missoni, the Vision BMW Alpina sets the template for the direction BMW will take the once independent BMW tuning specialist.

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Measuring 5.2 metres in length, only 16cm shorter than a current BMW 7-series, this Alpina is a grandest of grand coupes that Alpina claims blends the iconic design elements of previous models, such as the B7, with today’s modern luxury design.

Featuring a 21st Century remake of the B7’s 1973 ‘sharknose’ front end a ‘single visual axis’ runs the length of the car, with a ‘speed line’ that rises from the lower front corners of the car at a six-degree angle along the side the car and wrapping around the rear.

Alpina’s distinctive ‘deco’ lines are retained and are painted onto the Vision BMW Alpina flanks beneath lacquer. They will be standard on all new Alpina models, though buyers will be able to opt out if they’d prefer. Two-tone colour schemes will be an option too, in which case the Deco set becomes a ‘coach line,’ separating the two colours – a more complex painting operation, requiring extra steps and costs.